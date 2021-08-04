How LBs Drue Tranquill, Kenneth Murray Complement Each Other in New Defensive Scheme

Murray finished his first season with 16 starts and a team-high 959 defensive snaps. He set the Chargers' all-time rookie record for total tackles in a season with 107, surpassing safety Derwin James Jr.'s previous mark of 105.

Last week, Murray expressed his excitement about playing in a scheme that allows him to blitz and play more downhill. He also said he and Tranquill are "meshing together well" in camp.

"I feel like we have a lot of guys, especially in our group, that all can play [at a high level], but Drue is a guy, you know, that can play," Murray said. "We are both guys that can fly around."

The admiration cuts both ways. On Wednesday, Tranquill called Murray a brother and praised his energy and passion for the game.