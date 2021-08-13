NFL.com Ranks Derwin James Among Top Safeties in League

"I understand that James has missed 27 games over the last two seasons. But when he's healthy, he's just different. Honestly, he reminds me of the late, great, Sean Taylor, who was a big safety but moved like a cornerback. James doesn't shy away from a challenge, which is likely the result of going against route-runner extraordinaire Keenan Allen every day in practice. James started off playing in ex-Chargers coordinator Gus Bradley's Cover 3 system, and I'm interested to see just how he is used by new coach Brandon Staley. If I were in Staley's shoes, I'd be using James in every way possible."