NFL.com Ranks Derwin James Among Top Safeties in League

DeAngelo Hall from NFL.com ranked the "Top 10 safeties heading into 2021 season." Derwin James Jr. slid into the top 10, ranked at 8. Below is what Hall had to say about James.
"I understand that James has missed 27 games over the last two seasons. But when he's healthy, he's just different. Honestly, he reminds me of the late, great, Sean Taylor, who was a big safety but moved like a cornerback. James doesn't shy away from a challenge, which is likely the result of going against route-runner extraordinaire Keenan Allen every day in practice. James started off playing in ex-Chargers coordinator Gus Bradley's Cover 3 system, and I'm interested to see just how he is used by new coach Brandon Staley. If I were in Staley's shoes, I'd be using James in every way possible."
