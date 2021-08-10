An Update on the Chargers Defense Two Weeks Into Training Camp

Davis said his unit has gotten "better and better" from the first training camp practice to present. He added that the new scheme – which will have him playing more man-to-man than in years past – will force opposing quarterbacks to constantly think about what the defense is doing and how they'll line up.

Davis also identified an early strength of this new-look D.

"We're tight in the red zone," he said. "I'll leave it at that."

Hill recognized head coach Brandon Staley for – from the beginning – establishing the principles and philosophies of how he wants to play defense before diving into the X's and O's.

As far as installation, Hill said it's easy for NFL teams to scheme against just a few things, which is why you have to have "enough in your pocket."

"We feel like it's not complicated once we install," he said, "but we want to make it complicated on the teams that we do face by the different personnel groupings that we give, by the different locations that we place people in, and just by being able to protect guys and really make them force the way they work down the field.