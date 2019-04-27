Chargers Kick Off Day Three With Notre Dame LB Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers kicked off the third day of the 2019 NFL Draft by selecting Notre Dame LB Drue Tranquill with the 130th overall pick in the fourth round. The selection was announced live from Mexico City, where the Chargers will play the Chiefs in November.
Stay tuned the rest of the day for more about Tranquill throughout the day, including an exclusive first interview with the newest Charger, reaction from General Manager Tom Telesco, film breakdown and more.
But for now, learn more about Tranquill with what NFL.com had to say about the linebacker leading up to the draft.
School: Notre Dame
Height: 6-2
Weight: 234 pounds
NFL Network Pro Comparison: Mike Hull
Player Bio:
Tranquill, a two-time Irish captain from Fort Wayne, became the heart and soul of the 2018 College Football Playoff participants. He started 12 of 13 contests, posting 86 stops, nine for loss, 3.5 sacks, and four pass breakups. He started all 25 games in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, though he moved from safety to linebacker in-between. As a junior, he racked up 85 tackles, 10.5 for loss, an interception, and three pass breakups one year after making an impact in the secondary (79 tackles, two for loss, one INT, two PBU). His first two seasons, however, prematurely ended due to injury. As a true freshman, he started 3 of 11 games (33 tackles, INT) before suffering a torn left ACL. The following year, Tranquill returned to play in the season's first three games (nine tackles, 2.5 for loss, two PBU) but tore his right ACL in a celebration following a game-ending pass breakup against Georgia Tech.
Strengths:
Aggressive, physical mindset made transition from safety to linebacker much easier
Beach-body build with strong base and low center of gravity
Plays assignment-based football and is effective doing dirty work as run blitzer
Revs up motor from the first snap to the last and rarely lets off the gas
Improved ability to elude and work around head-on blocks
Stalks running backs with good patience and desired leverage to sideline
Uses strong hands and powerful upper body to jam and redirect tight ends headed into routes
Experienced and productive in kick and punt coverage