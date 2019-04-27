Chargers Kick Off Day Three With Notre Dame LB Drue Tranquill

Tranquill, a two-time Irish captain from Fort Wayne, became the heart and soul of the 2018 College Football Playoff participants. He started 12 of 13 contests, posting 86 stops, nine for loss, 3.5 sacks, and four pass breakups. He started all 25 games in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, though he moved from safety to linebacker in-between. As a junior, he racked up 85 tackles, 10.5 for loss, an interception, and three pass breakups one year after making an impact in the secondary (79 tackles, two for loss, one INT, two PBU). His first two seasons, however, prematurely ended due to injury. As a true freshman, he started 3 of 11 games (33 tackles, INT) before suffering a torn left ACL. The following year, Tranquill returned to play in the season's first three games (nine tackles, 2.5 for loss, two PBU) but tore his right ACL in a celebration following a game-ending pass breakup against Georgia Tech.