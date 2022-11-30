Pair of Chargers Land on ESPN's Top 25 Under 25 List

Nothing sets an NFL team up quite like young talent.

When looking around the league, younger players are having more and more of an impact on the game, and having two cornerstone pieces can go a long way.

Fortunately for the Bolts, they have two of those young stars.

ESPN analysts Matt Bowen, Matt Miller and Jordan Reid compiled their list of the NFL's Top 25 under 25 years old for ESPN, with the only criteria being they needed to be 24 years old or younger right now.

At No. 5 and the first quarterback on the list?

None other than Justin Herbert.

Bowen wrote:

A quarterback with elite physical tools, Herbert has quickly developed into a high-end pocket thrower with the movement ability to play outside of structure when necessary. He already has a 5,000-yard passing season and an 88-32 career touchdown-to-interception ratio. Herbert is getting close to being considered a scheme-transcendent passer, as his 65.7 career Total QBR ranks fifth overall since 2020.

Herbert currently ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards (3,004) and passing touchdowns (19), and is on pace to finish another stellar season in just his third year in the league.