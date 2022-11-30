Pair of Chargers Land on ESPN's Top 25 Under 25 List

Nothing sets an NFL team up quite like young talent.
When looking around the league, younger players are having more and more of an impact on the game, and having two cornerstone pieces can go a long way.
Fortunately for the Bolts, they have two of those young stars.
ESPN analysts Matt Bowen, Matt Miller and Jordan Reid compiled their list of the NFL's Top 25 under 25 years old for ESPN, with the only criteria being they needed to be 24 years old or younger right now.
At No. 5 and the first quarterback on the list?
None other than Justin Herbert.
Bowen wrote:
A quarterback with elite physical tools, Herbert has quickly developed into a high-end pocket thrower with the movement ability to play outside of structure when necessary. He already has a 5,000-yard passing season and an 88-32 career touchdown-to-interception ratio. Herbert is getting close to being considered a scheme-transcendent passer, as his 65.7 career Total QBR ranks fifth overall since 2020.
Herbert currently ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards (3,004) and passing touchdowns (19), and is on pace to finish another stellar season in just his third year in the league.
This past Sunday in the win against the Cardinals, Herbert surpassed Andrew Luck for the second-most touchdown passes ever in a quarterback's first three seasons. The 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year and a 2021 Pro Bowler, Herbert has established himself as one of the premier quarterbacks in the league at just 24 years old.
But Herbert is not the only member of the offensive to reach star heights under the age of 25.
Left tackle Rashawn Slater also made the list, as he showed his elite-level talent in a short span.
Reid wrote:
Is he a guard or an offensive tackle? That was the big debate about Slater when he was entering the NFL in 2021. But through 19 games -- all at offensive tackle -- he has proven to be one of the best young bookend blockers in the game. Slater has shown balance, strength and a great understanding of the position. He has a stellar 91.1% pass block win rate, and after allowing five sacks as a rookie, he did not allow any in three 2022 games before going on injured reserve with a torn left biceps.
The Chargers 2021 first-round pick, Slater earned Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors during his stellar rookie season. Out since Week 3 of the 2022 season, Slater still remains highly regarded as one of the most promising and talented left tackles in football at 23 years old.
A star at one of the most important positions in football, Slater's eventual return to the field will be a welcome sight for Herbert and the Chargers.
To read ESPN's full Top 25 under 25 list, click here.
Bolt Up for 2023!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.