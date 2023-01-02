Chargers Earn 'A- Grade' Following Big Win Over Rams

The momentum keeps growing on a Chargers team that continues to turn heads.

The Bolts 31-10 win over the Rams in Week 17 was their third time surpassing the 30-point mark and with the Ravens loss on Sunday night, the team sits in the No. 5 seed in the AFC with one game remaining.

The Chargers put together one of their most complete performances of the season as all three phases contributed Sunday. The offensive unit had been looking for consistency, and Sunday afternoon was as big of a confidence booster you can get.

This offensive performance captured the eye of CBS Sports' John Breech, as he handed out some praise for the Chargers offense and gave the team an 'A- grade' for the big Week 17 win.

Breech wrote: