Chargers Lose 38-31 to Buccaneers

Oct 04, 2020 at 01:11 PM
The Los Angeles Chargers are 1-3 on the season after a 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

First quarter

The Chargers won the toss and elected to defer. Tampa Bay opened the game with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown reception by Cameron Brate from Tom Brady. Running back Ronald Jones touched the ball five times on the opening drive and wide receiver Mike Evans caught two passes for 41 yards.

It took less than two minutes for Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense to respond. On the fourth play of the drive, Herbert went deep to wide receiver Tyron Johnson for a 53-yard touchdown. It was Johnson's first reception and touchdown – in his first NFL game – to tie the score at 7-7.

On Tampa Bay's next possession, Tom Brady threw an interception to cornerback Mike Davis, who went the other way for a 78-yard touchdown to give Los Angeles a 14-7 lead. It was Brady's second pick-six of the season and the Chargers first forced turnover since Week 1.

Los Angeles' defense forced three-and-outs on Tampa Bay's last two possessions of the quarter. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler left the game late in the first with an injury.

The Chargers held a 14-7 lead after one despite only holding the ball for 2:45.

Second quarter

The Bolts opened the second quarter backed up at their own three-yard line, but they assembled a 13-play drive that chewed up 6:15 and ended with a 19-yard touchdown connection between Herbert and tight end Donald Parham Jr. to put the Bolts up two scores.

On the next Buccaneers drive, kicker Ryan Succop missed a 44-yard field goal. 

Michael Badgley then kicked the Bolts to a 24-7 lead with 1:37 left in the first half.

The Bolts ended up getting the ball back with :47 seconds left in the second quarter, but the handoff between Herbert and Joshua Kelley wasn't clean and Ndamukong Suh forced the fumble which was recovered by Devin White at the LAC six. Three plays later, Brady found Evans for the score to cut the Chargers' lead to 10.

The Chargers will get the ball to start the second half.

Third quarter

Los Angeles went three-and-out to begin the third quarter, which set up Tampa Bay to begin the second half the same way it began the first. Brady led an eight-play, 69-yard drive that finished with a 28-yard O.J. Howard receiving touchdown to cut the Chargers lead to 24-21.

Los Angeles' next possession went 11 plays for 61 yards. Badgley missed a 47-yard field goal, which set up Tampa Bay at their own 37-yard line. Brady needed just two plays to wide receiver Scotty Miller – a 44-yard reception and a 19-yard touchdown reception – for the Bucs to regain the lead 28-24.

On the final play of the third quarter, Herbert connected with wide receiver Jalen Guyton for a 72-yard touchdown. Los Angeles led the game 31-28 entering the fourth. Herbert is 18-of-22 for 279 yards and three touchdowns – a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

Fourth quarter

The Bucs quickly regained the lead after Brady tossed his fifth touchdown of the day to make it 35-31, Tampa Bay.

With 2:40 remaining in the game, Tampa Bay extended their lead by seven off a field goal.

The Bolts got the ball back, but on second down, Carlton Davis picked Herbert off. The Bucs did enough to run out the clock and Los Angeles dropped their third straight, falling 38-31 to Tampa Bay.

Photos: Chargers at Buccaneers In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 4 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

