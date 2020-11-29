Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Lose to Bills, 27-17

Nov 29, 2020 at 01:56 PM
The Los Angeles Chargers fell to 3-8 on the season after a 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

First quarter

The Chargers started with the football, going three-and-out on their first possession.

Buffalo's offense took advantage. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs drew a 47-yard defensive pass interference penalty, which gave the Bills the ball at the Chargers' five-yard line. Two plays later, quarterback Josh Allen hit tight end Dawson Knox for a two-yard touchdown to give Buffalo an early 7-0 lead.

The Chargers responded with a 13-play, 79-yard drive that included five touches for 45 yards from running back Austin Ekeler – his first game since Week 4 at Tampa Bay. It was capped with a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Herbert to wide receiver Keenan Allen. A missed extra point made the score 7-6 Buffalo.

The touchdown was Allen's seventh of the season, the most since he caught eight scores his rookie season in 2013.

Second quarter

The Bills added to their lead in the second quarter when Cole Beasley, off a lateral from Allen, found wideout Gabriel Davis for a 20-yard touchdown.

With just over two minutes left in the second quarter, Buffalo tacked on three more to make it 17-6 off a 45-yard field goal.

Joey Bosa had a heck of a first half notching five total tackles, three quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and two sacks. His second sack came in the second quarter when he went completely unblocked to sack Bills backup QB Matt Barkley, who came in for a play.

The Bills will get the ball to start the second half.

Third quarter

Buffalo added to their lead by opening the second half with a 12-play, 57-yard scoring drive. Allen's three-yard touchdown rush helped increase the Bills' advantage to 24-6.

On its next possession, Los Angeles went 67 yards on ten plays, including a 33-yard rush by Joshua Kelley. Four plays later, Kelley punched in a one-yard touchdown. Herbert connected with Allen for the two-point conversion to make the score 24-14 Bills.

Later in the quarter, Bosa notched his third sack of the day, passing Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau for fifth in team history.

Fourth quarter

The Chargers opened the fourth quarter facing a 4th-and-1 from the Buffalo 25 but they turned the ball over on downs.

Two plays later, however, Nick Vigil forced a fumble on Devin Singletary which Nasir Adderley recovered to set the Chargers up at the Buffalo 46. Michael Badgley capitalized on the turnover with a 28-yard field goal to cut Buffalo's lead, 24-17.

The Bills then got down to the Chargers 22, however Allen fumbled the snap which Bosa recovered. It was the Bills' second turnover in the team's last three plays. The Chargers offense however went three-and-out off the fumble recovery and punted.

Michael Davis picked Allen off on the ensuing Bills drive and three plays later, Tre'Davious White intercepted Herbert. They got points off the turnover and increased their lead by two scores with a 43-yard field goal to make it 27-17 with 3:26 left in the game which was too large of a lead for Los Angeles to overcome.

