Bolts Buzz: Who is the Chargers Most Dangerous New Weapon?

"Year two is shaping up to be a huge one for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year was gifted an All-Pro center in Corey Linsley and a premier tackle prospect in Rashawn Slater. In the third round of the draft, the Chargers also got Herbert a new target in former Tennessee wideout Josh Palmer.

While Palmer didn't compile gaudy statistics in college—he never topped 500 receiving yards in a season—he was a four-year contributor with a polished skill set and impressive size (6'1", 210 lbs).

Palmer shined at this year's Senior Bowl where he matched up against other future NFL competitors.

"The former Vol star helped himself as much as any prospect on Tuesday," NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote after the opening practice of Senior Bowl week. "He looked smooth and fluid in one-on-ones. He was able to get over the top of coverage and tracked the ball well."