NFL Media Grades the Chargers' 2022 Draft Selections

Day-One Grade: A

Day-Two Grade: A

Day-Three Grade: A

Analysis:

"Johnson fortifies a trouble spot on the offensive line with his mobility and toughness, making him an excellent selection. Getting Khalil Mack with their second-round pick was necessary to compete in the pass-happy AFC West, and third-rounder Woods could contribute at nickel or safety in the secondary right away.

Spiller is a frenetic runner who is faster than his timed speed; his potential as a rusher/receiver threat was worth a fourth-round pick. The Chargers signed veterans on the defensive line this offseason, but Ogbonnia was too good of a value to ignore in the fifth. Salyer played guard and tackle for Georgia, adding more power and versatility on the line. Taylor steps into the slot for the Chargers right away, and Horvath could be the team's lead blocker and short-yardage back from the jump."

Grade: B

Analysis:

"Day 1: Zion Johnson is a quality pick for the Chargers, and should slot in at right guard and move 2021 starter Matt Feiler to right tackle (where he ranked fifth in pass-block grade in 2019). As PFF lead draft analyst Mike Renner highlighted in the 2022 PFF Draft Guide, there are a few cons to his game, but he's a polished and stout performer with standout production. Johnson earned an 80.0-plus grade as both a pass-blocker and a run-blocker last season, recording just one penalty en route to an honorable mention PFF All-American nod. He then lit up the Senior Bowl, not losing a single pass-blocking rep during that week.

Day 2: In four seasons at Baylor, JT Woods never earned a PFF grade above 67.0. This past year was his best season and played to his strengths more, allowing him to showcase his speed and playmaking ability. He had six picks and three pass breakups but finished his college career with a missed tackle rate over 20%.

Day 3: Otito Ogbonnia was a promising rotational defensive tackle for three seasons before finally becoming a starter as a senior this past fall. It was in 2021 that Ogbonnia finally started to make a difference as a pass-rusher. That continued at the Senior Bowl, where his length played routinely in the one-on-ones. Still, he was regularly too high in the run game and had a rough week of practices in that regard."

Grade: B

"The Chargers were patient and good things come to those who wait, especially in the draft. Zion Johnson was a Rashawn Slater-esque pick in Round 1. Isaiah Spiller will eventually be the feature back with 1,000-plus scrimmage-yard potential. Jamaree Salyer can play tackle or guard. JT Woods will be a playmaker next to Derwin James."

Grade: B

Analysis:

"The Chargers went into the draft with 10 picks and ended up selecting eight players, but they picked up a 2023 sixth by way of a Day 3 trade.