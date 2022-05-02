NFL Media Grades the Chargers' 2022 Draft Selections

Take a look below as draft analysts from NFL.com, CBS, ESPN, Bleacher Report and more give out letter grades and analysis on the Bolts' 2022 NFL Draft.
Chargers selections:
Round 1: OL Zion Johnson, Round 3: Safety JT Woods, Round 4: RB Isaiah Spiller, Round 5: DT Otito Ogbonnia, Round 6: OL Jamaree Salyer, Round 6: DB Ja'Sir Taylor, Round 7: DB Deane Leonard, Round 7: FB Zander Horvath
Day-One Grade: A
Day-Two Grade: A
Day-Three Grade: A
Analysis:
"Johnson fortifies a trouble spot on the offensive line with his mobility and toughness, making him an excellent selection. Getting Khalil Mack with their second-round pick was necessary to compete in the pass-happy AFC West, and third-rounder Woods could contribute at nickel or safety in the secondary right away.
Spiller is a frenetic runner who is faster than his timed speed; his potential as a rusher/receiver threat was worth a fourth-round pick. The Chargers signed veterans on the defensive line this offseason, but Ogbonnia was too good of a value to ignore in the fifth. Salyer played guard and tackle for Georgia, adding more power and versatility on the line. Taylor steps into the slot for the Chargers right away, and Horvath could be the team's lead blocker and short-yardage back from the jump."
Grade: B
Analysis:
"Day 1: Zion Johnson is a quality pick for the Chargers, and should slot in at right guard and move 2021 starter Matt Feiler to right tackle (where he ranked fifth in pass-block grade in 2019). As PFF lead draft analyst Mike Renner highlighted in the 2022 PFF Draft Guide, there are a few cons to his game, but he's a polished and stout performer with standout production. Johnson earned an 80.0-plus grade as both a pass-blocker and a run-blocker last season, recording just one penalty en route to an honorable mention PFF All-American nod. He then lit up the Senior Bowl, not losing a single pass-blocking rep during that week.
Day 2: In four seasons at Baylor, JT Woods never earned a PFF grade above 67.0. This past year was his best season and played to his strengths more, allowing him to showcase his speed and playmaking ability. He had six picks and three pass breakups but finished his college career with a missed tackle rate over 20%.
Day 3: Otito Ogbonnia was a promising rotational defensive tackle for three seasons before finally becoming a starter as a senior this past fall. It was in 2021 that Ogbonnia finally started to make a difference as a pass-rusher. That continued at the Senior Bowl, where his length played routinely in the one-on-ones. Still, he was regularly too high in the run game and had a rough week of practices in that regard."
Grade: B
"The Chargers were patient and good things come to those who wait, especially in the draft. Zion Johnson was a Rashawn Slater-esque pick in Round 1. Isaiah Spiller will eventually be the feature back with 1,000-plus scrimmage-yard potential. Jamaree Salyer can play tackle or guard. JT Woods will be a playmaker next to Derwin James."
Grade: B
Analysis:
"The Chargers went into the draft with 10 picks and ended up selecting eight players, but they picked up a 2023 sixth by way of a Day 3 trade.
The Chargers should post signs around their facility that just read: PROTECT JUSTIN HERBERT AT ALL COSTS. That's what they did in the first round. Johnson is a fine prospect. He started games at left guard and left tackle in college. Per PFF, Johnson allowed just three sacks on more than 1,000 pass-blocking snaps. He didn't miss a game in five years, tested well athletically and got called for just one penalty last season. Sure things don't exist, but Johnson is a clean prospect. Woods has size, speed and range. The Chargers took another offensive lineman on Day 3. And they took fliers on a couple corners late. Sensible draft. Now go sign a right tackle and contend for the Super Bowl."
Grade: B-
Analysis:
"...They filled the void next to the tackle and took Zion Johnson, my top-ranked guard in this class. Johnson is a plug-and-play lineman who dominated at left guard for Boston College last season, not allowing a single pressure in pass protection. He is an upgrade for a team that has to keep Justin Herbert on his feet.
After that, though, there aren't many instant contributors in this class. JT Woods (79) is more of a toolsy safety than surefire producer. He'll need some time for his talent to catch up to his traits. Running back Isaiah Spiller (123) had a poor pre-draft process, but if he gets back to his 2020 self, he could be a nice complementary back. Jamaree Salyer (195) played tackle at Georgia, but he likely will have to move to guard in the NFL."
Grade: B+
Analysis:
"One of the biggest organizational priorities for the Los Angeles Chargers has to be protecting Justin Herbert at all costs. They took a strong step toward that goal with Zion Johnson in the first round. His rise from a 0-star prospect at Davidson to a first-round draft pick out of Boston College embodies the kind of work ethic you want to add in the first round.
After Johnson, it's hard to get too excited about any one of their picks. JT Woods could end up being a serviceable starter, but there were higher-upside options available. Jamaree Salyer is the most intriguing of the Day 3 picks. The 6'3", 321-pound lineman played all over the line at Georgia. That versatility could make him a career-long utility player at worst, with the potential to become a starting guard down the line."
Grade: B
Analysis:
"Chargers GM Tom Telesco continued to prove he's one of the most savvy drafters in the league this weekend, landing a day-one starter in the first round in Boston College's Zion Johnson. Johnson is a big, athletic blocker who can line up at multiple spots on the line, providing a pass-protecting boon to Justin Herbert.
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller should provide a nice boost to Austin Ekeler too by taking some of the load off the superstar back's shoulders. Spiller is a shifty early-down back who can be a factor in the passing game when given opportunities. Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer was a great value pick in the sixth round, giving the team more depth at a crucial position."
