Who is the Bolts' All-Time Best Draft Pick?

As the countdown to the 2023 NFL Draft continues, the future of the league prepares to hear their names called and find out where they will end up.

The Chargers hold the 21st overall pick in this year's draft, a selection the franchise has never had.

But before the draft, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame decided to look at the history of each team. Not only who was their best draft pick, but also their best draft class of all time.

Looking at the history of the Chargers when it comes to the draft, the team has selected some legendary players that went on to have Hall of Fame careers. Without taking into account the value of the selection, Verderame examined each team's best draft pick of all time.

While there could be plenty of names that could take the title for the Bolts, there is one player in particular that Verderame believes is the best Chargers draft pick of all time — Chargers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Junior Seau.

Verderame wrote:

While Dan Fouts, LaDainian Tomlinson and Kellen Winslow Sr. all have arguments, nobody compares to the singular, lasting brilliance of Seau for the Chargers.