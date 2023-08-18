What the Saints Said About Joint Practices with the Chargers

Here are some of the top quotes from members of the New Orleans Saints on Thursday and Friday about joint practices with the Chargers:
Head Coach Dennis Allen
On Thursday's joint practices:
"Really good practice … it's a really good team that they have. They have a really good quarterback, they have good skill players. It was a great opportunity for us to get out here and get better."
On Saints QB Derek Carr saying it was 'one of the least chippy joint practices' he's been a part of:
"Yeah, I think [Chargers Head Coach] Brandon [Staley] and I communicated a lot in terms of we just wanted to come out here and get some really good work. Two good teams, competing against each other. For these two days of work against each other, we're all in the NFL together, so for these two days we're all the same team. The most important thing is trying to come out of this thing with both teams being healthy, and then secondary to that is how do we improve as a team."
Quarterback Derek Carr
On first day of joint practice:
"It was great work. They did some good things in the redzone, we did some good things on third down, two-minute. They had some big plays, we had some plays. That's what they should be. When you got two good teams going back-and-forth … I fully expected that with this defense because I've played them and they're a good group."
Wide Receiver Chris Olave
On joint practices:
"I enjoy it, man. Going against new guys and having our best go against their best. I feel like it makes everybody better. Just getting out here and being back in California, it was a good time to compete."
Defensive End Cameron Jordan
On getting work in against the Chargers offense:
"When you're going up against a guy like Justin Herbert, who is as accomplished as he has in his young career, you can get work done. I like this idea of we're doing these two-minute drills, we're doing these team drills and he's quicking outs. It teaches you patience… I think they've got a good running back in Austin Ekeler and what he's able to do, so in terms of team reps you can hone in on exactly what you want to do to get better that day…"
Safety Tyrann Mathieu
On getting to face another offense in the Chargers:
"I think over time, you kind of get accustomed to what route you're seeing from your offense. You kind of get used to guys in certain spots and certain formation. Like I said, it was a good changeup today but I would probably say most importantly, just going up against a good group of guys. They have a lot of talent on the outside, quarterback is phenomenal and they got some good running backs too. So it was good work."
