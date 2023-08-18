What the Saints Said About Joint Practices with the Chargers

Head Coach Dennis Allen

"Really good practice … it's a really good team that they have. They have a really good quarterback, they have good skill players. It was a great opportunity for us to get out here and get better."

"Yeah, I think [Chargers Head Coach] Brandon [Staley] and I communicated a lot in terms of we just wanted to come out here and get some really good work. Two good teams, competing against each other. For these two days of work against each other, we're all in the NFL together, so for these two days we're all the same team. The most important thing is trying to come out of this thing with both teams being healthy, and then secondary to that is how do we improve as a team."