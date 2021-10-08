What Are the Cleveland Browns Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield, and more in the lead up to the Week 5 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski on preparing for the Chargers
"Going on the road again versus a really good football team. They are 3-1 coming off of two big wins against division opponents. They are doing a really nice job. Offense, defense and special teams, we are going to have our work cut out for us. They are plus-three in turnover margin. They are doing a nice job really on all three sides of the ball with their scheme. They have a bunch of good players. It is going to be a big week of preparation, getting to know these guys and going to school on their schemes and then having some really good days of practice out here."
Kevin Stefanski on Justin Herbert
"Great size. Great skillset throwing the ball. Athletic. I think he has good command of what they are doing and what they are asking him to do. He is spreading the ball around to a bunch of their playmakers. He is playing at a really high level."
Baker Mayfield on Joey Bosa and Derwin James
"Derwin is obviously extremely talented and is always around the ball. He had a really good play the other night for the interception. Joey is just an elite pass rusher. He is somebody who you really need to know where he is. He is a guy who can change a game. He has consistently done that throughout his career. We have to be prepared for that and handle it. Those are the types of guys you talk about being the game wreckers. It is eliminating that part of it."
Baker Mayfield on if he's crossed paths with Justin Hebert before
"Just a few times here and there. I have not really gotten the chance to sit down and talk with him or get mad at him for breaking the rookie record (laughter). He is playing extremely well. I have been able to watch a lot of the games, and he is playing really well. I think he has it all, and I think he is continuing to grow. His ceiling is extremely high."
Running back Nick Chubb on the Chargers' defensive front
"I see a good team. I see a great defense. I see guys who have been winning and have been playing well. They look good on tape. They look good on paper. They look good all around. It will be a challenge for us going out west and playing at their home field when they are playing hot right now."
Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt on the Chargers defense
"A very good defense. Very, very good. If you watch the tape, this is going to be a great challenge for our offense. They are playing really well. They are playing with a lot of confidence right now after their win on Monday night. They do a good job with their scheme for sure, and they have some disruptive pass rushers. It is going to be a challenge."
Tackle Jack Conklin on Joey Bosa
"He's a really good technician. You watch the way he uses his hands, he's a very smart player. We've been playing against each other since freshman year of college and it's always a battle. It's fun to play against him, he's a great guy, great person and obviously a great player."
Safety Grant Delpit on the Chargers' weapons on offense
"The Chargers, they do have great receivers – (Chargers WRs) Keenan Allen and Mike Williams on the outside. (Chargers TE) Jared Cook is like a wide receiver himself at tight end. We have to prepare for those guys and keep our head on straight."
Defensive coordinator Joe Woods on facing tall receivers on the Chargers
"I faced those guys while I was in Denver. I saw them twice a year so I know who they are. I feel confident in our matchups, but it is going to be tough. We are going to have to be on top of it technique-wise. We are going to [need] to have the ability to make plays on the 50/50 balls down the field. Those guys do a great job in space just in terms of getting yards after contact. We are going to have to do really everything well to play good against them."
Joe Woods on what he's seen from Justin Hebert
"In their system, he is doing a really good job. You can see it. He can process. He reads the field well. He has great size. He has the arm strength to make all of the throws. He is doing a really nice job just spreading it out getting it to all of the receivers and involved."
