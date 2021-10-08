What Are the Cleveland Browns Saying About the Chargers?

"Going on the road again versus a really good football team. They are 3-1 coming off of two big wins against division opponents. They are doing a really nice job. Offense, defense and special teams, we are going to have our work cut out for us. They are plus-three in turnover margin. They are doing a nice job really on all three sides of the ball with their scheme. They have a bunch of good players. It is going to be a big week of preparation, getting to know these guys and going to school on their schemes and then having some really good days of practice out here."