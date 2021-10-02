Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

 Week 4: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Oct 02, 2021 at 03:01 PM
100221_LVHerbertQuotes_CMS

Here's what the QB had to say heading into Week 4 of 2021.

On facing Raiders DC Gus Bradley:

"It's kind of a weird situation for us, and that's one of things where we can look to some of the training camp film from last year. Do our best to kind of study the things he does. He's obviously an incredible coach and I got really close with him last year and just being able to spend time with him last year was really meaningful to me. He's done a really good job with those guys, they are playing really good football and they are really well-coached. They are really solid in their assignments, and they've got some pretty athletic guys, so they're tough."

On facing former teammate CB Casey Hayward:

"Casey [Hayward] has always been a tough guy to go against, even in camp last year when I got to go against him. Really good in man coverage and zone coverage as well. He's been stepping up and making some big plays and you know I'm not surprised at all by that. He's always been a super smart, intelligent guy who's really athletic too. He fits perfectly in that scheme, and he's done a really good job."

What he's seen from Raiders DEs Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue:

"Those are two incredible players, two guys that are really able to rush the passer. They've done a great job disrupting the quarterback. [Their] front seven, it's pretty impressive as well. You get some of those safeties and they're a tough defense and they are really well-coached … Coach Bradley's got a great feel for the game and when you've got two ends like that playing, you know you can do a lot of things. It changes the way the offense has to play so we have to have a solid protection plan going into the game so that we have a chance to win on Monday."

On clock management at the end of games when the offense has the ball:

"Those are situations you have to be prepared for. We talked about it in the meeting this morning, going down and being prepared for running out the clock and being the team with the ball to end the game … You know it's obviously a tough situation but that's something that we have to learn and keep discussing so when that does happen again, we will be ready for it."

On practicing plays in motion:

"You have to be aware of the play clock. When it's low, you don't have time to motion people across and you have to get everyone set and sometimes that ruins the play. Sometimes we practice these plays all week, having these motions and putting our team in a position to win but sometimes when the clock's low, [and] we get the play in late, you have to react and you have to make something happen … It's been something we've done every day, especially with the offensive line, the receivers and everyone together and having the officials here [at practice] is huge for us too."

Photos: Final Practice Before MNF against Raiders

Take a look at the best photos from the Bolts Saturday practice at Hoag Performance Center.

211002_Practice_MH_003
1 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_005
2 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_008
3 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_017
4 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_010
5 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_012
6 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_015
7 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_018
8 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_069
9 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_062
10 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_019-2
11 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_037
12 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_022
13 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_039
14 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_068
15 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_023
16 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_061
17 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_044
18 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_026
19 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_027
20 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_035
21 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_042
22 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_053
23 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_056
24 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_080
25 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_064
26 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_067
27 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_083
28 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
211002_Practice_MH_071
29 / 29
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

What are the Las Vegas Raiders Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, quarterback Derek Carr, and more in the lead up to the Week 4 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.
news

How Are the Chargers Coordinators Prepping for the Raiders in Week 4?

Read what Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 4 game vs. Las Vegas.
news

What the Team is Saying About Mike Williams

Take a look at what the Chargers are saying about wide receiver Mike Williams' hot start to the 2021 season.
news

What Did Justin Herbert and the Bolts Say After Sunday's Win over the Chiefs?

Read what Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley, Derwin James and Mike Williams had to say following the Week 3 victory over Kansas City
news

What are the Kansas City Chiefs Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and more in the lead up to the Week 3 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.
news

How Are the Chargers Coordinators Prepping for the Chiefs?

Read what Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 3 game vs. Kansas City.
news

Week 3: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what the QB had to say heading into Week 3 of 2021.
news

Coach Staley's Thoughts on Sunday's Game Against the Cowboys

Read what head coach Brandon Staley had to say during Monday's press conference, following the Week 2 game vs. Dallas.
news

What are the Dallas Cowboys Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, running back Ezekiel Elliott, and more in the lead up to the Week 2 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.
news

Top Quotes from Chargers Coordinators on the Dallas Cowboys

Read what Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 2 game vs. Dallas.
news

Week 2: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what the QB had to say heading into Week 2 of 2021.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Reunion

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 1

From the beginnings of the Staley era to what it's like in a team meeting and more.
video

All In: Episode 1 | A New Day

On the series premiere of All In, follow Brandon Staley's journey from his beginnings as head coach at John Carroll University through his NFL career up through his first team meeting with the Chargers. As he begins to shape his scheme around players like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and returning All-Pro safety Derwin James, the early test of NFL training camp and preseason is rapidly approaching. Tune in September 10 for the second installment of All In: Behind the Scenes of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers. Powered by Pepsi.
news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
video

Chargers Weekly: Preseason Mega Roundtable

Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).
gallery

Photos: Bolts Continue Preseason Prep

Take a look at some of the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived long snapper Ryan Langan, wide receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert and tackle Kyle Spalding. 
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Niners at SoFi

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 match-up with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Seybert

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Matt Seybert.
Latest News
Advertising