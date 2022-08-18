Top Quotes | What the Cowboys Said About Joint Practices with the Chargers

Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott

On Wednesday's joint practice with the Bolts and how these practices help:

"I think it's good work. I think today was good work…Being able to get out there against another defense and see different looks than we've been seeing all camp and doing more game plan kind of stuff [like] going in, studying the defense, looking at their personnel and prepare for them like it's a game."

On keeping practices clean:

"It definitely was an emphasis. We're here to get good work in and we don't need any of the extracurriculars after the play. It slows down the tempo, it gets in the way. I think both teams did a good job in taking control of that and not fighting."

On getting to practice against college teammate and Chargers OLB Joey Bosa:

"It brings back some memories. It's a lot better feeling when he's on your team. I practiced against him three years in a row, and he's always been a beast, world-class dude."

Cowboys Linebacker Micah Parsons:

