Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said on Roster Cutdown Day

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On what 'factors in' when keeping three quarterbacks on the active roster:

"I think it's just what your team's makeup is. I think every team is different, what you would do with that spot for somebody else, whether it's position players, a special teams player. But, I ultimately think it's about the value that that person brings to the team, and that's where it starts for us. We feel like we have three quarterbacks that bring an awful lot of value to our team, and that the dynamics of this team really fit three quarterbacks. I think they all played very well in the preseason. We're happy to have all three. We feel like we have a very healthy quarterback situation. I think if you talk to the other 31 teams, or any of the teams that are in football, regardless of the level, when you can have a quarterback situation like ours, I think you would take it, to feel this strongly about it. I'm glad we have all three, for sure."

On where he is in his 'learning curve' of being an NFL head coach:

"I think it's an excellent question. I think you know, like, today is a beginning, but there's so much to do between now and the first game, let alone the 20th. You know how much changes in an NFL season. I think you're aware of the change that happens throughout an NFL season. If you just take a look at my first season, the changes that went from this day last year to the end, and what we went through, you have to be prepared for an awful lot. I think that that's what we're trying to do, is build a complete football team, try to create a team that's deep enough, that's good enough to win that particular week, whatever week it is. We know that there's so much work to do and that nothing is set, nothing is ever finished in the NFL."

On his approach to preparing for two games within five days to begin the season:

"The timeline, definitely, is interesting to start out with, just having to off the get-go. I think, number one, it has your full attention. I think you see a lot of times in college where you have that big kickoff game, whether it's like Alabama, USC, Ohio State, one of those big kickoff games. That has your players' full attention, for sure, so that's an advantage. But I think that now that the NFL is put the extra week in between, I think that's helpful, just to get you another week before your first game. Then, that's what you spend your offseason doing, too, making sure that you're prepared. Then, there's the other element, too, that you can't get ready for something that you don't know about, like those two teams are going to be different come Week 1. What we were studying last year with them, it's not who they're going to be. There are so many changes that both teams are making. You have to take each week as it comes, I think, and that's certainly my approach. Just take each week as it comes and not look too far ahead. To me, in the NFL, the week that's in front of you demands your full attention. That's what we're going to do for this week."

On the amount of time dedicated to preparing for Week 1 this week:

"Not much preparation for them, more about us, more about getting into our rhythm, our work week rhythm. I think that's a big goal for us, to kind of establish that work rhythm within our football team. Get our guys back really focused on the fundamentals of what it's going to take; blocking and tackling and takeaways and all those things that are kind of the essence of football, and then making sure that we're still developing our schemes. I think this is another week where we can continue to experiment, push it a little bit schematically, see if this play could fit or if this defense could fit, this coverage, whatever the case may be. You still have some time here to push it schematically. I thought last week we had three quality practices, and I see it very much the same this week."

