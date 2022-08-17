Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said About James' Extension and 1st Joint Practice

Running Back Austin Ekeler

On S Derwin James Jr.'s contract extension:

"Finally. He's a great player. Every time he's on the field, it's a whole different defense. The way he plays, the way he runs the defense, just the attitude he brings. I think it was inevitable for him to get his next contract. It was just a matter of time and when. Ended up getting it done today and glad to have him back on the field."

On today's joint practice with the Cowboys:

"When you get these joint practices, especially early in training camp, early in the year, there's a lot of learning. We didn't know what they were going to come out in and they showed us some looks today, defensively, that we weren't really prepared for. We were kind of figuring it out on the fly. They're going to get you sometimes. You're going to get them sometimes. It's a push back and forth. When you don't really game plan — like, we just watched a couple of clips last night. 'Hey, this is what we expect, but no idea really what's going to happen.' Come out, play, you compete, and you try to adjust on the fly. I like that because it puts us in situations where it's a little bit more stress on our team and we're going to see how we are going to react. That's where you really see the true value in your team and how you can actually react and play under stress and under times where it's not going your way and things aren't maybe as planned out."

On the importance of joint practices:

"Coach cannot say, 'Hey, this is our preseason game." For me, I don't really see it like that because every day I'm coming out here trying as hard as I can. It is different because we're adjusting to a different team, absolutely there is that aspect to it. As far as me coming out to compete and trying to get better every day, it's the same thing for us. I'm going to do that regardless if the Cowboys are here or if we're playing the Chargers or if we're going against ourselves on air. It's all about being on my fundamentals, making sure that I'm efficient, making sure I'm in the right spot doing what I'm supposed to do. I think it's just a good mix up for us, definitely when we're able to see a different team because now we can adjust a little bit, play against someone else, we don't have to keep hitting ourselves. For me, I feel like every day is our preseason, until we actually get to Sundays."

On if the teams were respectful today and how the teams are able to balance competition and respect: