Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Top Quotes | Uchenna Nwosu's Monday Media Availability

Nov 22, 2021 at 04:52 PM
chenna 11-22 quotes

On last night's victory:

"It meant everything. It was pretty big for us because, at this point, every game is like a playoff game. We needed that win desperately so that we could stay in the hunt, stay in the fight. It was good for our team spirit. We came off of a tough loss that we deserved to win. I felt like everyone played hard last weekend, so just to be able to come out this weekend, play hard and get the 'W' was great for our morale and for our team."

On if he is developing 'a level of comfort within the scheme':

"Yeah. It's building. Typically, at this point in time, guys are trying too hard for things I'm settling in and letting the game come to me, taking on my opportunities one play at a time. I've been just trusting the process."

On defending the Steelers' offense:

"One thing we preached all week was being able to stop the run. We took a huge step these last couple of weeks. To fulfill that goal, we just keep building on what we were preaching and what we kept practicing. We were able to come out there and dominate. Everybody was able to step up. We were down a couple of guys inside. Guys were able to step up. Guys we eager to play and get their opportunity to shine. They made the most of it and I'm really proud of those guys. Everybody has just been working hard."

On the offense being confident enough in the defense to go for it on fourth down:

"That's definitely a sign of confidence. That's our identity. We want to establish an identity of being the aggressive team, a team that's not going back down. We're going to go for it. We're going to take control. We're going to put the game in our hands. We're going to end it the way that we want to end it. I love what [Head Coach Brandon] Staley does, his confidence and how he goes for it, and especially how successful we are in those fourth-down situations. It gives the offense another chance with the ball. It gives the defense more time to rest and keep building. It's great for our team."

On if last night's game was a 'must-win':

"Absolutely. It was a must-win. To be able to remain in that playoff hunt, where the AFC is wide open — you just saw all these teams lose, all these teams winning — it's wide open. For us, it was a must-win to be able to stay toward the top of our division and possibly make it to the playoffs and get the No. 1 seed. We have to keep fighting. Every game is a playoff game."

On the performance yesterday by DL Joe Gaziano, Breiden Fehoko and Forrest Merrill:

"That they didn't flinch. All of those guys practiced very, very hard during the week. If only you guys could have seen practice, they practiced really hard during the week. No matter what opportunity comes, they're always going to perform. They didn't back down. They never flinched. They were ready for the moment. They were playing like they've been in the league for 10-plus years. I'm very proud of those guys. They really work hard and they really stepped up in a big way. They really helped our team become victorious."

On the improvement of the run defense:

"We just got tired of all the noise, people saying that they can run all over us. As a man, that just hurts your pride. At some point, you just have a muscle up and say, 'F-that, we're going to go ahead and just start punching dudes in the mouth.' The bye week really helped everybody get a realization of what was going on here. The coaches really harped on what we needed to accomplish. Guys just said that enough was enough. Everyone was stepping up. Everyone said that enough is enough. We just really hammered in on that run game, really coming off the ball and being very physical and aggressive. That's something that Coach Staley preaches about every day, being aggressive."

On partnering with OLB Kyler Fackrell to help 'create opportunities' for OLB Joey Bosa:

"It helps him a lot. Joey Bosa is one of the premier pass-rushers of this decade. Any way that we can take pressure off of him so that he can go do his thing and be successful is great — if that's matching him up inside on the guards, or getting an overload to one side so that he can work on the tackle, whatever it may be; being able to send pressure or rush with four, guys getting their hands up and disrupting inside, that really frees up Joey to do his thing. We try to rush four as one, five as one, six as one. Everybody has a part in that, too."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | Coach Staley's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Coach Staley's media availability on Monday.
news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Joey Bosa's media availability on Monday.
news

What Did Coach Staley, Justin Herbert and Company Say After Beating the Steelers?

Take a look at top quotes from Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Derwin James and Mike Williams after the Chargers' 41-37 win over the Steelers. 
news

Top Quotes from Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley and Derius Swinton Heading into Sunday Night Football 

Here's what Coach Staley, Justin Herbert and Derius Swinton had to say heading into Week 11 of 2021.
news

What Are the Pittsburgh Steelers Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, Cameron Heyward and more in the lead up to the Week 11 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.
news

How Are the Chargers Coordinators Prepping for the Steelers in Week 11?

Read what Renaldo Hill and Joe Lombardi had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh.
news

What Did Coach Staley Say Following Sunday's Game Against the Vikings?

Take a look at top quotes from Brandon Staley, Corey Linsley, and Kenneth Murray Jr. from Monday's press conferences.
news

Top Quotes | Kenneth Murray Jr.'s Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Kenneth Murray Jr.'s media availability on Monday.
news

Top Quotes | Coach Staley's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Coach Staley's media availability on Monday.
news

Top Quotes | Corey Linsley's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Corey Linsley's media availability on Monday.
news

Week 10: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 10 of 2021.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising