Top Quotes | Pipkins 'Grateful' After Winning Right Tackle Battle

Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill

On the focus for this week of practice:

"I think the biggest part of this week is just getting back to the fundamentals. Make sure that we focus on the little details of our game. Not much more game planning, but just want to focus on ourselves with our guys' tackling mechanics, blocking structure mechanics, all of those things we can do to get better leading into this first week."

On the run defense:

"We were able to really get our first group, first and second group, out there versus Dallas. It helped us go against that crossover scrimmage with those guys to see how we stack up against them. I thought our guys played the run really well. They got some premium players on that line of scrimmage there and I thought our guys did a good job of handling our business. It kind of gives you that kind of land going forward, but even through those practices, we saw where we can have our growth and be even better."

On DL Sebastian Joseph-Day's attributes in run defense:

"Size, anticipation, uses his hands well. We talked about it in meetings today, that when you do have a 3-4 scheme and have big guys up there, those guys have to come alive and be able to tackle. And that's one thing with him and [DL] Austin [Johnson], along with taking up blocks, they can get off and separate and make tackles. If you can allow big guys up front to make tackles, then it's taking less stress on [S] Derwin [James Jr.] and Nas [S Nasir Adderley] so that they are not sitting at the end of the year with 100-plus tackles."

On DL Breiden Fehoko: