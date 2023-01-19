Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | Tom Telesco's Season-Ending Press Conference

Jan 19, 2023 at 03:30 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

TQ - 1.19

Take a look at top quotes from Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco's year-end press conference on Thursday:

General Manager Tom Telesco

Opening statement:

"Disappointing end to the season, obviously, losing in the playoffs. 10-7 going into the playoffs, feeling pretty good that we can make a run. To lose in the opening week — any playoff loss is painful, but losing in the first round is difficult. Then, the manner in which we lost, just stings a little bit more. The only thing worse than a loss is when you have that feeling that you let people down. We have around 200 people in this organization, football and non-football, and we're all representing them on the field. We just didn't play our best when the best was needed, especially in the second half.

"Our fan base, they're dying for a championship, just like we are, so you have that little feeling of letting people down. I will say this, our current team of players and our coaches, they are really mentally tough people, and that's not by accident, that's intentional. Those are the type of people that we bring in here. It's important to us because you have to be able to withstand these types of situations, especially leading into an offseason. That's what we're going to work on this offseason. We're going to lick our wounds a little bit here, and then rise and fight again. We have a whole offseason to figure out how we're going to do that.

"Any playoff loss is tough. I've been through these before — I've lost a Super Bowl before — it feels awful. You think that you have a chance to go [to the Super Bowl], and we just didn't get there. With that, I'll open it up."

On improving the rushing offense:

"We're going to probably have a new vision and approach on offense, that's one way to go at it. We'll always be a passing team. We have [QB] Justin Herbert, we like to throw the ball. We're never going to be a 50-50 balanced team of run and pass, but you have to be able to run the football efficiently and effectively, especially in the second-half of games where you have leads. We were unable to do that this year. If you look at where our rushing numbers will be — like I said, they're never going to be high rushing numbers, as far as terms of yards — but yards per carry should be better. Two years ago, our yards per carry were pretty good, top-10 in the league. This year, almost toward the bottom. Obviously, that's a big thing. We're going to look at it in the offseason because that has to be better to be a good playoff team."

On the defense:

"The positive is that I thought we played well down the stretch. I think you saw what the defense can get to. That was with an interior defensive line that really played well down the stretch, but it wasn't what our vision was going to be for what the inside was going to look like. Our vision on the edge didn't quite get there because Joey [Bosa] was hurt most of the year. I thought our secondary played really well. I saw that most of the year. I thought we gave up some explosive plays. We have to fix that, but we were competitive on the football. We challenged a lot of routes. I thought the inside linebackers played really well. I saw some really nice development there. My expectation is that, when we hit training camp, we're going to hit the ground running this year. I did feel last year with that many new faces on defense that there would be a transition period, it was going to take some time. It took a little longer into the season that I would have liked. For whatever reason, we had some guys down, whatever, it doesn't really matter. We saw it towards the end, what it can get to. I just think this offseason, once we hit training camp, we should, hopefully, hit the ground running with that group."

On OL Jamaree Salyer:

"He saved us this year. I wish that I could say that I was smart enough to say we were going to draft him to play guard but that he could go play left tackle if [T] Rashawn [Slater] gets hurt, and play really good football. That wasn't the case. He played tackle in college. That's the one benefit when you draft a tackle in college that you really see as a guard, you always know, 'Hey, look. We could put him out there if we had to,' because he has experience doing it. He played guard most of training camp. He really played guard most of the beginning of the regular season, maybe a little bit of snaps at tackle. I give our coaches great credit and [Head Coach] Brandon [Staley] great credit for not flinching at all and saying, 'Look, this is what we have. We could make a lot of different moves on the offensive line, or we could make one move and put Jamaree out there. I know we've only seen him do it in college, but he did it at a high level in the SEC, let's take a look at it.' Jamaree never flinched. He has great poise and balance, and patience at that position. I think a lot of that is because he played it a lot at the college level and played at a pretty high level. He played really efficient football for us at a critical position. As you move into next year, as good as Jamaree played, I feel pretty comfortable that Rashawn Slater will be our left tackle, but we'll figure out what the best role for Jamaree is. It's a negative when a player gets hurt. The one little positive is other players getting an opportunity and now, we know what he can do, rather than thinking he can do something. It will give us some flexibility. Do we see him at a guard or a tackle for next year? I don't know yet, to be honest with you. I'm not sure."

On what QB Justin Herbert means to the organization:

"I sleep better at night knowing we have a franchise quarterback, that's No. 1. He's done so much already in his young career, yet we all know there's still a lot there because of his commitment to the game. He's a perfectionist and how much he does in preparation for his job. What I've been around, all the great quarterbacks have that, as far as what they do in the building to prepare for the next opponent and the amount of work into it. Then, combine that with his physical ability. We're extremely lucky to have him. We're going to just kind of keep building around him, build him a defense to get him the ball back and go from there."

On Herbert going through adversity this season:

"Adversity is a great teacher for anybody, especially at that position. His mentality, when talking about mental toughness and how he handled situations — if you're a player in the huddle and you're looking at Justin Herbert, there's no fear in his eyes, there's no flinch. That's what great leaders have. Sometimes, it does take some development to get there, to kind of go through those different battles and those different wars and see the success that you can have. That's the type of guy you want in your huddle when you're moving the ball down the field."

Photos: Best of the Bolt Fam

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
1 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
2 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
3 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
4 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
5 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
6 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
7 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
8 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
9 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
10 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
11 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
12 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Ryan Hadji/NFL)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
13 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
14 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Ryan Hadji/NFL)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
15 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
16 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
17 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
18 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
19 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
20 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
21 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
22 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
23 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
24 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
25 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
26 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
27 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mpu Dinini/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
28 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
29 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mpu Dinini/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
30 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mpu Dinini/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
31 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
32 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
33 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
34 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
35 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
36 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
37 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
38 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
39 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
40 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
41 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
42 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
43 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
44 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
45 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
46 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
47 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
48 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
49 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
50 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
51 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
52 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
53 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
54 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
55 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
56 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
57 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(German Algeria/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
58 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(German Algeria/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
59 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
60 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(German Algeria/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.
61 / 61

Take a look back at the best photos of the 2022 Bolt Fam so far this season.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

On Herbert's growth as a leader:

"He has grown as a leader. He was a leader in college, so it's not like he wasn't a leader then. I am sure he was a leader in high school. I don't go back that far with him, but I know he was a leader at Oregon. When you are a quarterback, especially a starting quarterback as a rookie in this league and you are in a locker room with a bunch of adults — 30-year-olds, 32-year-olds with kids — sometimes, it is hard as a 22-year-old to walk right in and just take command of the locker room. I saw the same thing with [former Colts QB] Andrew Luck when he was with us in Indianapolis. You do kind of grow into that leadership role as you get older, just like Drue Tranquill did. Drue did not walk into our locker room as a rookie and take it over. He was a young player. You do see that growth among these players as they mature and get older. I think we have seen that with Justin [Herbert]. Everybody leads in a different way. If I know one thing, our players, front office, coaches, we believe in him 100 percent. We know that if we just get him the ball at the end of the game, we have a chance to win."

On 'preventing' Saturday's loss to the Jaguars from 'being a hangover into next season':

"I think it's all about the people that you have here and the mentality that you have. It's really cliché-ish to say that this will motivate us in the offseason, but I am not going to forget about it. That's kind of what I am made up. I probably not going let anybody in the building forget about it. If you have that fighter mentality, that is kind of the way that you are built. One really good way to not lose a lead like that is to run the ball better in the second half. It's not like that is something that we just learned automatically. Being able to run the ball better in the second half and get off the field at least once in the second half on defense and make a kick, stuff that we already knew. Myself, I don't really dwell on those negative parts. Brandon [Staley] and myself, as the leaders here, that's our job is to make sure everybody has the right mindset. When somebody doesn't have that mindset, then we may need to find them a different home somewhere."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | Brandon Staley's Season-Ending Press Conference

"I'm really excited to get this process started ... I know that if we keep making that type of progress, we will consistently be there at the end."

news

What the Jaguars Are Saying About the Chargers Ahead of Wild Card Game

"There's some new faces on their side. There's some new faces on our side ... It just comes down to execution, both sides, them and us."

news

Top Quotes | Bolts Begin Wild Card Week

"That's where you find out a lot about where you are. We're excited that we're here. Like I said, it's just the beginning."

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday ahead of a Wild Card playoff game against the Jaguars

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 17 win

news

What the Rams Are Saying About the Chargers

"I think Justin's a baller. What he's been able to do so far in his career is nothing short of spectacular. So he's been fun to watch."

news

Top Quotes | Bolts Prepare For 1st Meeting With Rams at SoFi Stadium

"It's a really good coaching staff over there. There's a lot of pride with those players. Those players have played in a lot of premium games, and you can see it."

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Tuesday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday after a Week 16 win

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Preparing for Colts in Primetime

"We have a lot of respect for them. We just have to have a good week of practice and be ready for the game."

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 15 win

news

What the Titans Are Saying About the Chargers

"I think that's something that jumped off the tape. Disruptive in the pass game, really limited the run game of the Dolphins. [The defense is] playing good right now."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

Latest News
Advertising