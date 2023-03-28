Top Quotes | Tom Telesco at 2023 Annual League Meeting

On if he agrees with HC Brandon Staley that late first round is a 'good spot to be at':

"Yeah, I'm pretty sure, like I'm not totally dialed in yet, but I know where we are and traditionally where we are, it's a pretty good spot to be, you know if you're not in the Top 15. But I'd heard a lot of things that this draft wasn't very strong, and to me I see the opposite. I've seen a lot of good players that I like. I think those first 90-100 picks should be good."

On why he thinks Zion Johnson at left guard is better:

"Because Matt Feiler is not here right now, and we think Zion can be really good at left guard. It's what he played in college. We think Jamaree [Salyer] can be good on the right side. It doesn't really matter in the end, they can play either side, but it's just what we're going to go with for right now."

On re-signing T Trey Pipkins III and the chance for him to keep growing: