Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | Tom Telesco at 2023 Annual League Meeting

Mar 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Telesco TQ 03.28

Take a look at top quotes from Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco at the 2023 Annual League Meeting in Phoenix:

General Manager Tom Telesco

On how satisfied he is about the free agency period:

"I liked how it came together because we were able to re-sign some of our own players, so that was good. Certainly, the Trey Pipkins situation, that was kind of a big deal for us, to keep him here. The whole process never goes perfect, but I think from where we were as a football team, cap space-wise where our roster is, what our resources were, I think it went pretty well."

On the addition of LB Eric Kendricks:

"Played against him for a long time. There's two things he has, he has incredibly quick eyes, like he sees things so quickly and then physically as an athlete, he's super quick and can run. So those two aspects of a linebacker are just really key to have. And then his makeup as a leader is really, really good. He's excited about being here, it was a big part of it, so yeah, we're excited about him."

On his assessment of depth throughout the roster:

"Well, it's not perfect, and it's March 27th. We've got between now and around Labor Day to get it exactly the way we want it. So, we can kind of keep working at it. Hard to give a generalization of where it is, I don't know where it is. Really won't even know until we hit training camp to be honest with you."

Top Shots 2022: Best of the Rookies

Take a look back at the best photos of the Chargers 2022 draft class in their inaugural NFL campaign

230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_001
1 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_002
2 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_003
3 / 69
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_004
4 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_005
5 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_006
6 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_007
7 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_008
8 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_009
9 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_010
10 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_011
11 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_012
12 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_013
13 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_014
14 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_015
15 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_016
16 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_017
17 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_018
18 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_019
19 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_020
20 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_021
21 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_022
22 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_023
23 / 69
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_024
24 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_025
25 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_026
26 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_027
27 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_028
28 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_029
29 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_030
30 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_031
31 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_032
32 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_033
33 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_034
34 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_035
35 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_036
36 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_037
37 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_038
38 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_039
39 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_040
40 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_041
41 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_042
42 / 69
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_043
43 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_044
44 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_045
45 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_046
46 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_047
47 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_048
48 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_049
49 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_050
50 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_051
51 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_052
52 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_053
53 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_054
54 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_055
55 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_056
56 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_057
57 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_058
58 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_059
59 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_060
60 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_061
61 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_062
62 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_063
63 / 69
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_064
64 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_065
65 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_066
66 / 69
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_067
67 / 69
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_068
68 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
230215_TopShotsRookies_Gallery_069
69 / 69
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

On if he agrees with HC Brandon Staley that late first round is a 'good spot to be at':

"Yeah, I'm pretty sure, like I'm not totally dialed in yet, but I know where we are and traditionally where we are, it's a pretty good spot to be, you know if you're not in the Top 15. But I'd heard a lot of things that this draft wasn't very strong, and to me I see the opposite. I've seen a lot of good players that I like. I think those first 90-100 picks should be good."

On why he thinks Zion Johnson at left guard is better:

"Because Matt Feiler is not here right now, and we think Zion can be really good at left guard. It's what he played in college. We think Jamaree [Salyer] can be good on the right side. It doesn't really matter in the end, they can play either side, but it's just what we're going to go with for right now."

On re-signing T Trey Pipkins III and the chance for him to keep growing:

"Yeah, and usually when you sign a UFA, typically at that point in their career, they've probably hitting where they're going to be, but we just think Trey's a little bit different. We still think there's still more there. He was a really good player for us last year at a premium position, and it's just nice when you can sign your own. That position is really hard to find, there's not a lot of options out there. When one of your best options is in-house, that's the way to go if you can. I know he's happy about it, I know he wanted to stay."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | Brandon Staley at 2023 Annual League Meeting

"Obviously, there's still process from now until the draft and after the draft … so we'll see where it goes, but we feel really good about our football team."

news

Full Transcript: Derrick Ansley Meets With the Media

Here is everything new Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley said Tuesday when he met with media members

news

Full Transcript: Kellen Moore Meets with the Media

Here is everything new Chargers Offensive Coordinator said Wednesday morning when he met with media members

news

Top Quotes | Tom Telesco's Season-Ending Press Conference

"Our current team of players and our coaches, they are really mentally tough people, and that's not by accident, that's intentional. Those are the type of people that we bring in here."

news

Top Quotes | Brandon Staley's Season-Ending Press Conference

"I'm really excited to get this process started ... I know that if we keep making that type of progress, we will consistently be there at the end."

news

What the Jaguars Are Saying About the Chargers Ahead of Wild Card Game

"There's some new faces on their side. There's some new faces on our side ... It just comes down to execution, both sides, them and us."

news

Top Quotes | Bolts Begin Wild Card Week

"That's where you find out a lot about where you are. We're excited that we're here. Like I said, it's just the beginning."

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday ahead of a Wild Card playoff game against the Jaguars

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 17 win

news

What the Rams Are Saying About the Chargers

"I think Justin's a baller. What he's been able to do so far in his career is nothing short of spectacular. So he's been fun to watch."

news

Top Quotes | Bolts Prepare For 1st Meeting With Rams at SoFi Stadium

"It's a really good coaching staff over there. There's a lot of pride with those players. Those players have played in a lot of premium games, and you can see it."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Latest News
Advertising