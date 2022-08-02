Top Quotes | Ryan Ficken, Matt Feiler and & Troy Reeder On Value of Consistency, Cohesion

Take a look at top quotes from Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken, G Matt Feiler and LB Troy Reeder after Tuesday's practice:

Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken

On today's practice:

"It was great being out here, another great day of work. These specialists have been doing a great job in terms of being consistent, putting a good day's work each and every day, continuing to get better. I'm really impressed with the core guys and how they've been working, how they've bought in. [They've] really worked with the technique, fundamentals, things we're trying to lay the foundation [for] and get off the ground but I think it's been a good camp so far. We're trying to continue to build on each day and move forward."

On what the team is emphasizing on special teams aside from consistency:

"The urgency, playing technique, fundamentals, we're trying to lay the foundation that will allow us to be successful in all these situations as we continue to move forward in camp. We're going to make sure we get in these situational parts of the game. Full operations, punt, kickoff and all of that as we continue to move forward. But right now I think we have a good foundation before we can go ahead and get to the second level."

On how he's gotten buy-in from the players:

"I think a lot of it is on the players and the head coach, how he approaches them. These guys are some good players. [General Manager Tom] Telesco and his staff have done a great job building this roster. And obviously Head Coach [Brandon] Staley has done a great job targeting the guys that they want. But we got great guys on this roster and they want to be great. They work hard, they're professionals and they want more and more each day. We have to make sure we continue to work with them on that and get them better."

On DeAndre Carter: