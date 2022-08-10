Top Quotes | Ryan Ficken, Asante Samuel, Jr., & Michael Davis on Progression of Special Teams & Secondary

Take a look at top quotes from Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken, CB Asante Samuel, Jr., and CB Michael Davis after Wednesday's practice:

Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken

Opening statement:

"Good afternoon. That was a really good practice today. These last couple of days, we've had some good ones. Coming out here, I think that these guys have been dialed in, working hard. Have to give a lot of credit to these core guys and the specialist. They're putting in the work and preparing themselves ready to go for not only the Rams, but also leading up to the season."

On the importance of executing on special teams in preseason games:

"I think it's very important, these preseason games, but these practices, we can't go and take these lightly. They're getting evaluated not only in these preseason games, but out in practice, in the meetings, just the small things of being where you're supposed to be, so they're getting evaluated in everything we do. We're trying to create depth at all positions, it doesn't matter where it is. We have to make sure that they're ready to go against the Rams here in all of these situations, making sure that they're prepared so they can go out and execute and have the most success that they can have out there on the field, because that's what we want, we want them to have success out there, not only for themselves, but for our team as a whole so that we can build that confidence as we lead up and make these decisions little bit more difficult."

On evaluating players during practice when they're not live tackling:

"You can get the movement skills, you see how they work in space, because a lot of special teams it is in space; how they move, are they doing their assignment correctly, are they where they're supposed to be, because nine times out of 10, if they just get lined up correctly, they have an opportunity to be successful on that play. There are a lot of things leading up to that. Then, seeing how the technique and fundamentals transition, in terms of these full reps, just seeing it carry over. That's what we're trying to do, with us, is just trying to just eliminate, trim all of the fat, make it really simple for these guys so that they can go in and have their athleticism take over as they're out there, but have confidence as they're playing."

