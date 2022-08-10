Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | Ryan Ficken, Asante Samuel, Jr., & Michael Davis on Progression of Special Teams & Secondary

Aug 10, 2022 at 02:47 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Ficken TQ

Take a look at top quotes from Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken, CB Asante Samuel, Jr., and CB Michael Davis after Wednesday's practice:

Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken

Opening statement:

"Good afternoon. That was a really good practice today. These last couple of days, we've had some good ones. Coming out here, I think that these guys have been dialed in, working hard. Have to give a lot of credit to these core guys and the specialist. They're putting in the work and preparing themselves ready to go for not only the Rams, but also leading up to the season."

On the importance of executing on special teams in preseason games:

"I think it's very important, these preseason games, but these practices, we can't go and take these lightly. They're getting evaluated not only in these preseason games, but out in practice, in the meetings, just the small things of being where you're supposed to be, so they're getting evaluated in everything we do. We're trying to create depth at all positions, it doesn't matter where it is. We have to make sure that they're ready to go against the Rams here in all of these situations, making sure that they're prepared so they can go out and execute and have the most success that they can have out there on the field, because that's what we want, we want them to have success out there, not only for themselves, but for our team as a whole so that we can build that confidence as we lead up and make these decisions little bit more difficult."

On evaluating players during practice when they're not live tackling:

"You can get the movement skills, you see how they work in space, because a lot of special teams it is in space; how they move, are they doing their assignment correctly, are they where they're supposed to be, because nine times out of 10, if they just get lined up correctly, they have an opportunity to be successful on that play. There are a lot of things leading up to that. Then, seeing how the technique and fundamentals transition, in terms of these full reps, just seeing it carry over. That's what we're trying to do, with us, is just trying to just eliminate, trim all of the fat, make it really simple for these guys so that they can go in and have their athleticism take over as they're out there, but have confidence as they're playing."

On the competition at gunner on punt coverage:

"I think it's a great competition, in terms of that group. They understand the importance of it, our team does, our organization understands how important it is to have that success in the gunner spot. That's why we're rotating. We have a very deep group, in terms of some of these young guys coming in, the veterans that are here contributing. I think it's been a great challenge and competition throughout the whole training camp, and previously in the offseason. But it's been a major emphasis with this organization and this team to go ahead and make sure we solidify that. You don't want just to have one or two gunners going into the season, you want to have a good mix of four or five guys. We know that throughout the whole year, things happen, and we got to be able to call the next man up. Those guys are the first weapon, in terms of punt, going down there to defend against the return. Very important."

Cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.

On growth through competing against the offense:

"I think it makes us better because we're going against one of the best quarterbacks in the league, three of the best receivers in the league. I just try to go out there and use my technique against those guys, see what I can do and what I can't do, just perfect my craft."

On conversations with his father, former NFL CB Asante Samuel, following his rookie season:

"He just tried to tell me to keep doing what I've been doing all my life. Learn as you go. Sometimes, you have to learn things on your own in the NFL, because he could tell me a lot of things, but once I go out there, it's kind of different. I just have to learn and do my own play."

On adding CB J.C. Jackson and CB Bryce Callahan and how they have impacted his development:

"It's been good. I've been asking those guys little things about technique and scheme, just trying to ask as many questions as I can, gain knowledge from them and become a better teammate and player with those guys."

Cornerback Michael Davis

On his approach to the level of competition in the secondary:

"I think competition brings camaraderie. When you compete, you make everybody around you better. We're all still friends, so that's just part of the game, I think. I think that it just elevates us all the way around."

On building off of last season:

"Last year, for me, was a year with a lot of distractions, on the field and also off of the field. I think that came into play into my game, like inconsistency. I think we're past that. Effort, I think it's all about effort this year."

On increased comfort with the scheme:

"I'm a lot more comfortable this year. Last year, I didn't feel like I had a grasp on the defense, but this year, I do. It's a team sport. In [former Chargers Defensive Coordinator] Gus Bradley's defense, it's more playing by yourself, and in this defense, you have to play with everybody around you. I'm getting more used to playing with my teammates."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | DeAndre Carter & Josh Palmer on Keenan Allen's Impact on Them

See what the two Chargers wide receivers had to say about the veteran's leadership as he enters his 10th season

news

Top Quotes | Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert & Joey Bosa On Bolts Scrimmage

See what member of the Chargers had to say after Sunday's scrimmage at Jack Hammett Sports Complex

news

Top Quotes | Joe Lombardi, Zion Johnson and Isaiah Spiller On Offense's Development So Far

See what members of the Chargers had to say after the ninth day of training camp practice.

news

Top Quotes | Renaldo Hill, J.C. Jackson & Bryce Callahan On Bolts New Defensive Additions

See what members of the Chargers had to say after the eighth day of training camp practice.

news

Top Quotes | Brandon Staley, Gerald Everett & Sebastian Joseph-Day Talk About Justin Herbert

"He's everything I've heard. Unreal talent, great arm, has a laser, put things on a dot, calm, cool and collected in the pocket, goes through all of his reads. Stud. The guy is a stud."

news

Top Quotes | Ryan Ficken, Matt Feiler & Troy Reeder On Value of Consistency, Cohesion

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the sixth day of training camp.

news

Top Quotes | Brandon Staley, Corey Linsley and Nasir Adderley Recap 1st Practice in Pads

See what members of the Chargers had to say about their first padded practice of training camp

news

Top Quotes | Mike Williams, Rashawn Slater & Renaldo Hill Recap Day 4 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the fourth day of practice in Costa Mesa

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

news

Top Quotes | Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert & Khalil Mack Recap 1st Day of Training Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the first day of practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Players and Coaches Talk About the New Additions this Offseason

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the additions of Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Zion Johnson, and more.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

Latest News
Advertising