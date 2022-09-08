Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | Hill, Lombardi Talk Chargers Personnel Ahead of Season Opener

Sep 08, 2022 at 03:11 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Cory Kennedy

Seasonal Content Assistant

Top quotes Thursday

Take a look at top quotes Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi, Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill, cornerback Michael Davis and fullback Zander Horvath before Thursday's practice:

Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill

On the difficulty of 'figuring out' how the new offensive scheme will utilize WR Davante Adams:

"It definitely is because they already have premium number ones at that position with [Raiders WR Hunter] Renfrow and [Raiders TE Darren] Waller. Now, you add Adams into the picture, it's a lot of things to cover for our end. We have to make sure we do a good job of trying to move the down around, and once the game is taking place, we have to be able to make early adjustments. Sometimes you try to wait until halftime and it may be too late. We have to do a good job of making sure that we're locked in, whether it is coaches on the field or people up in the box so we can make those adjustments, so we can play the scheme that we're going to see."

On CB Michael Davis' comfort in the defensive system:

"He's much more confident. He's not thinking about the call or the technique. He knows exactly what it is and it's allowing him to play fast, allowing him to focus on his technique, whether that's press alignment or playing off. He's done a great job this offseason of putting himself in position to attack the ball. Not much so playing the receiver, but going and attack the ball, so that's really helped. I think he's much calmer. I think he's ready for the challenge."

On OLB Khalil Mack's development since OTAs:

"I knew he was a football guy that dove in fully, but every moment that I look over, him and [OLB] Joey [Bosa] are talking about the run game, the pass game, the pass rush. He's fully invested in it and that's the one thing that you couldn't see from afar, but when you are up close and personal, every moment is a ball moment. He's talking everything and a lot of times when you have a guy who has a lot of sacks, you think of his pass rush. But he's talking about setting the tempo in the run game, how those two will work together, and then the pass rush, how that plan will come together. They are constant with it and that's the one thing that I didn't know because I wasn't attached to it."

On LB Kenneth Murray Jr.:

"He is another guy that is way more confident [this year]. Just being able to sit in the linebacker room, he makes all of the checks, he's talking to those guys more, he's more vocal. I think he's itching a lot just because of the injury bug and he's ready to get out there and let it rip. More comfortable in the scheme, second year, so I think that's going to allow him to play a lot faster and he's already a fast individual."

Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi

On if there is a 'first day of school feeling' leading into Sunday's game:

"There is a little bit of that. There is certainly a little excitement and a bit of anxiety mixed in with the first game, especially with a new staff. You can look at their history, but the players matching the scheme is really what you want to take a look at on film. That always adds a little bit of stress. Any first game is a little bit like that. You want to go out and play sound and be ready to make any adjustments that need to be made as you're looking at what they're doing. There is a lot of excitement for sure."

On G Zion Johnson's progression in training camp:

"I think very well. He's got a maturity about him that is a little bit more so than your average rookie. When he gets on somebody, he stays on them. He is a very sticky blocker and he's got power. I'm sure there will be some rookie things that we'll have to work through, but probably less than most rookies just because of his maturity."

On RB Sony Michel:

"Another guy that's really smart and very mature. He's picked things up kind of at a surprisingly quick level. We had some pressure reviews out there and there are some things that he didn't have summer camp with us that he's working through. Just knowing what to do and where to line up, it's been impressive. A very, very smart, mature guy. Another guy that's been in some good programs and kind of knows how to act like a pro."

On if he 'checks in' with rookies before their first game 'to see where they are mentally':

"I think you are always managing that stuff with your whole team. We'll certainly talk to [Johnson] and make sure he's comfortable. That's the big thing that I tell him. It's usually for the quarterback, but for any player, if there is anything that you are uncomfortable with -- if there is a play or if there is a volume -- man, we can cut plays. We have plenty of plays on our call sheet. We're always checking in with those guys and making sure that when that whistle blows on Sunday, that they are ready to go 100 miles an hour."

Cornerback Michael Davis

On his mindset heading into the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders

"Play free, play fast, dominate. Play within the defense and just have fun…I mean it's good, it's a great Week 1 matchup so we all get to see where everyone is at. It's going to be fun, a fun game with a lot of competition."

On the key to making adjustment on gameday with the new additions on defense

"We just got to play our own defense. I mean as long as you play what we know we will be just fine, it doesn't matter what they throw at us."

On building chemistry with the new-look defense

"It's coming together. As you can see, we are all hanging out and we're all having fun here. That's what it takes, us hanging out together creates a dominate defense."

Fullback Zander Horvath

On what it meant to make an NFL roster and be named the team's starting fullback

"That was big, that's been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. It's just a starting point of what I want to get to so it's great but can't get caught up in the moment. Complacency is a big thing you don't want to have so just trying to keep that improvement and good mindset."

On how playing on special teams during the preseason helped prepare him to have a role on special teams this season

"I think over time from OTA's and training camp I kind of worked my way up the depth chart. Right now I'm on everything [in special teams] so I am trying to stay on all special teams. I think that shows I'm willing to go on the field and do whatever the team needs to win, it doesn't really matter what position I'm in I am just going to go out there and do what I need to do.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Begin Preparation For Season Opener

"This week has a life of its own and our team is ready to go take it on."

news

Top Quotes | Staley on Addition of Michel, Rooting for Serena Williams

"She played fantastic. I just want her to know that the Chargers are rooting for her in the next round."

news

Top Quotes | Pipkins 'Grateful' After Winning Right Tackle Battle

"Just really grateful to everybody who has helped me along the way, and everybody in the organization that believed in me."

news

Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said on Roster Cutdown Day

"We know that there's so much work to do and that nothing is set, nothing is ever finished in the NFL."

news

Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said About Their Preseason Finale

"I think that we're a lot better football team than we were at the beginning of training camp. Now, we're ready for what's next."

news

Top Quotes | Bolts Prepare for Preseason Finale

"It's our first opportunity as a team to go on the road and compete, so that's always kind of exciting. From the hotel to the travel, I think that's a good first opportunity for us. It's exciting."

news

Top Quotes | Hill, Lombardi on Bolts Roster Depth & Development

"I think as coaches, we just have to put our heads together and see what those combinations are going to be after this final preseason game."

news

Top Quotes | Staley, Mack on Chargers Progression Through Camp

"We're at a good point in training camp where we've done a lot, but there's just so much more to do before you play your first game."

news

Top Quotes | What the Cowboys Said About Joint Practices with the Chargers

"Both teams came out, came to work and came about business, make sure we do that. I felt like it went well the last two days."

news

Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said About James' Extension and 1st Joint Practice

"It's just really special, any time you see a dream come true. That's what happened today, a dream came true for him."

news

Top Quotes | What the Chargers are Saying About Dallas Ahead of Joint Practices

The Bolts and Cowboys will practice together Wednesday and Thursday in Costa Mesa

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 2

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin 2022 training camp and prepare to put in work to separate themselves from the pack. Check out episode 2 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Monday September 5.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys

news

5 Takeaways: Palmer's TD Highlights Bolts 2nd Preseason Game

Second-year wide receiver had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Saturday night

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Best of Training Camp 2022

Take a look back at the Chargers time at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

news

How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

video

Coming Soon: All In Season 2

All In is back for season 2 as your all-access pass to the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and more prepare to make a run in 2022. All In Season 2 premieres August 22 at 10 am PDT on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.

news

Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Episode 1 of the all-access, behind-the-scenes show premieres at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Open Up Preseason Slate at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1 game against the Rams

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

Latest News
Advertising