Top Quotes | Hill, Lombardi Talk Chargers Personnel Ahead of Season Opener

Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill

On the difficulty of 'figuring out' how the new offensive scheme will utilize WR Davante Adams:

"It definitely is because they already have premium number ones at that position with [Raiders WR Hunter] Renfrow and [Raiders TE Darren] Waller. Now, you add Adams into the picture, it's a lot of things to cover for our end. We have to make sure we do a good job of trying to move the down around, and once the game is taking place, we have to be able to make early adjustments. Sometimes you try to wait until halftime and it may be too late. We have to do a good job of making sure that we're locked in, whether it is coaches on the field or people up in the box so we can make those adjustments, so we can play the scheme that we're going to see."

On CB Michael Davis' comfort in the defensive system:

"He's much more confident. He's not thinking about the call or the technique. He knows exactly what it is and it's allowing him to play fast, allowing him to focus on his technique, whether that's press alignment or playing off. He's done a great job this offseason of putting himself in position to attack the ball. Not much so playing the receiver, but going and attack the ball, so that's really helped. I think he's much calmer. I think he's ready for the challenge."

On OLB Khalil Mack's development since OTAs:

"I knew he was a football guy that dove in fully, but every moment that I look over, him and [OLB] Joey [Bosa] are talking about the run game, the pass game, the pass rush. He's fully invested in it and that's the one thing that you couldn't see from afar, but when you are up close and personal, every moment is a ball moment. He's talking everything and a lot of times when you have a guy who has a lot of sacks, you think of his pass rush. But he's talking about setting the tempo in the run game, how those two will work together, and then the pass rush, how that plan will come together. They are constant with it and that's the one thing that I didn't know because I wasn't attached to it."

On LB Kenneth Murray Jr.: