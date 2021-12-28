Top Quotes | Justin Jackson's Monday Media Availability

On 'being unable to develop an offensive rhythm' yesterday:

"I am sure there are a few different factors. At the end of day, we just have to execute better than we did. I think that we moved the ball well. We just have to finish. Mike Dub [WR Mike Williams], not having him there is going to make a difference, but at the end of the day, guys just have to step up. We just have to be better. It just comes down to executing. I still feel like we're a great offense and that we can still improve. That's how I choose to look at it. We just have to keep working on that throughout the week, going into Denver next week."

On using the next two games to make a push for a playoff spot:

"That's all you can do. You can't sit here and think about the past. It's not going to do anything to help you in the future. We have Denver this week, obviously, a very worthy opponent. They're a team that we felt like we should have beat last time. We have to execute better this time around and make sure that we're on our P's and Q's. The playoffs start this Sunday, we have to come with that energy and go out there and get a win at our home stadium. That will be really important for us."

On 'missing players' yesterday due to COVID-19:

"You have to go out there and play no matter who is out there. If you are out there, then you have to go out there and play. That's my philosophy. That's how we have to be. Everyone is dealing with COVID, they were dealing with COVID, too. It's just a part of life. You can't sit there and make excuses. I definitely won't do that. I don't think we're going to do that as a team. We lost yesterday, we didn't play well enough, so we have to go out there and play a lot better. It's not going to take much, but it's going to just take being on the details now because we know what type of team we are. Just have to go out there and play better and beat Denver on Sunday. That's all that matters."

On his performance yesterday and his 'late-season surge':

"Just playing the game. The O-line did a really great job. It's fun. It's football. I just go out there and play."

On if he 'has established himself as the team's second running back':

"Whenever I get my opportunities, I'm going to go out there and play. That's all it comes down to. First back, second back, third back, I don't think about that stuff; I just go out there and play. When I get my opportunities, when I'm out there on the field, at that moment in time, you are the starting back. That's how I look at it. I just go out there and play. If I have the opportunity and honor to get my number called for a play, I want to go out there and put everything I have on the line every single play. That's how I've always played the game, with that joy and that love and that passion. That's how I will always continue to play the game. All of that other stuff, I guess that's for y'all to talk about and for people to speculate about or whatever. I'm going to go out there and play the game the way I know how to play, and that's with love, passion and grit, out there trying to perform the best I can for my team."

On the offensive line's performance yesterday:

"Great. They did a fantastic job. I think that we're in a really good rhythm right now in the run game. I love the way that those guys are playing up front. Even without one of the best centers in the league, we were still able to go out there and play really, really well, so I'm really proud of those guys. I love running behind those guys. We have to continue that for the rest of the season because that's going to be a big part of our success."

