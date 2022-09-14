Top Quotes | What the Chiefs Are Saying About the Chargers

Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo

"Yeah, I have him – and have had him since he got in the league – as one of the top guys. He just gets better and better. And it's a different quarterback challenge, right? It's not the smaller, quick – now this guy can be elusive – but he's got the whole package in my opinion. From the chin to the hairline, he's really smart – that's why they do a lot of things with him. He's big and can throw over people. He rarely takes a hit because he gets rid of the ball. He gets them in and out of bad plays and into good plays. So what you're doing on the backend as far as disguises is really important. And I think with the weapons he has – and I know there's a possibility he might be down with one of his weapons – but I think he utilizes them all really well, he spreads them all over the field and that's what makes it a challenge to defend these guys."