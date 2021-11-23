Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa's Monday Media Availability

Nov 22, 2021 at 04:54 PM
bosa 11-22 quotes

On being activated off of Reserve/COVID-19 and playing in last night's game:

"It was tough. Obviously, I like to prepare. But, going into Week 11 and having a week to rest and get my legs under me, it wasn't the worst thing in the world. I just tried to take advantage of it. I had some good workouts. I made sure I stayed on top of it. I felt great coming into the game. I actually was just talking to some teammates and they said I need to take some time off more often. It was unfortunate, obviously. I felt weird not being there with my team, but it worked out. It's not going to happen again, hopefully. I definitely like to prepare. I feel like when I have good practices, it usually translates into a good game."

On his sack on the Steelers' final offensive drive:

"For me, I just hugged [OLB] Uchenna [Nwosu] and [OLB] Kyler [Fackrell] because they both had gotten a sack in the fourth quarter. Kyler was the play before. I felt like we kind of all did it together. I feel like, as the edge group, we've been waiting to have a really big impact on games. I think the last couple of games, we've been doing a really good job. To come up at the end like that was awesome. It felt great celebrating that moment with them."

On his feeling at the end of games this year compared to seasons prior:

"It just feels different out there. I feel like we all feel like we're going to pull it out. At the end, we're going to find a way. We've done it multiple times this year. It definitely was a little sketchy when they came back. Our offense driving down and putting it in the way they did, it was just great offense."

On if this season 'feels any different' than years past:

"My third year, when we went 12-4, I missed nine games, so I felt like I kind of was disconnected from that year. I missed out on a lot of those close ones, those awesome ones. For me, this year has a different feeling. There's a lot of confidence. Even when they're coming back, even in that Raiders game when we were up a couple of touchdown and they started coming back. Nobody panics. We just stick with it. We kept fighting. I do feel like it's different."

On last week:

"I had the close contact [trace], but I was testing negative every day. I tested negative all six days in a row, so I wasn't too worried. I was getting the negative tests and I was feeling great. I was taking care of myself. I tried to do the right things regarding that, so I wasn't too worried."

On his prior concussions and how his experience can help CB Asante Samuel Jr.:

"I actually did talk to him. After his first one, I made sure to let him know that it was a real tough time for me. It's important to talk to somebody if you're feeling depressed or feeling down about anything. I reached out to him a couple of weeks ago, when he first got his concussion. It's definitely serious. I hate to see that. There were a lot of nasty hits last night. It makes me cringe watching that stuff. I can watch any injury, but a hit to the head always makes me cringe. I'll definitely talk to him again because having a couple close together like that is a scary thing. It can definitely affect your thought process, your mood and how you're feeling."

On the edge group's recent success:

"I think it's mainly a mindset. I think that [Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers] Coach [Jay] Rodgers has been doing a great job. He came in two weeks ago with this whole new attitude. I was kind of annoyed at first, like, 'What is this guy doing?' But no, it was great. He pushed us to work really hard that week. Unfortunately, I missed last week, but I heard that they had another great week. We really put the emphasis on getting off the ball and being aggressive within the run game, just getting off off people. I feel like we were doing a good job at the point of attack early in the season, but we weren't doing a good job of getting off the blocks and really being effective in the run game. Last week, I think we definitely made a step in the right direction. Then, this past week, to come out with three big sacks at the end was pretty nice."

On if yesterday's game was the edge group's 'best performance of the season':

"It was pretty good. I think I left some things out there. I feel like [Steelers QB] Ben [Roethlisberger] held on to the ball a few times. I got held up on the tackle. Of course, every time I went, he was firing the ball out. Ben's just a true vet. When you play guys like [Vikings QB] Kirk [Cousins] or [Buccaneers QB] Tom [Brady], it's the same thing. It was a fun game. It was just fun to get the win and celebrate with my teammates. I just need to keep improving."

On the performance yesterday by DL Joe Gaziano, Breiden Fehoko and Forrest Merrill:

"It was awesome. I'm really proud of Joe and Breiden. I was joking with Breiden after the game. He doesn't show it, but he was definitely super nervous. He made the first tackle the game and I was like, 'I know you were so hyped.' He was a leader last night. He really did a good job of stepping up and being vocal. Same with Joe and Forrest. Joe really had a great performance. I think he did a great job. Ever since last year when he got here, he's been working his butt off. I think that this position suits him a lot better than the 4-3 end that he was playing last year. He's kind of coming into his own. I'm proud of them. I was kind of nervous going in, missing them — [DL] Linval [Joseph] is an absolute tank, and [DL] Jerry [Tillery] and C.C. [DL Christian Covington] are both great players. I didn't know that we were missing Linval until I showed up. I was like, 'Wait, you're not playing?' It was great to see Joe winning rushes, making great plays in the backfield. It was awesome."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | Coach Staley's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Coach Staley's media availability on Monday.
news

Top Quotes | Uchenna Nwosu's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Uchenna Nwosu's media availability on Monday.
news

What Did Coach Staley, Justin Herbert and Company Say After Beating the Steelers?

Take a look at top quotes from Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Derwin James and Mike Williams after the Chargers' 41-37 win over the Steelers. 
news

Top Quotes from Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley and Derius Swinton Heading into Sunday Night Football 

Here's what Coach Staley, Justin Herbert and Derius Swinton had to say heading into Week 11 of 2021.
news

What Are the Pittsburgh Steelers Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, Cameron Heyward and more in the lead up to the Week 11 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.
news

How Are the Chargers Coordinators Prepping for the Steelers in Week 11?

Read what Renaldo Hill and Joe Lombardi had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh.
news

What Did Coach Staley Say Following Sunday's Game Against the Vikings?

Take a look at top quotes from Brandon Staley, Corey Linsley, and Kenneth Murray Jr. from Monday's press conferences.
news

Top Quotes | Kenneth Murray Jr.'s Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Kenneth Murray Jr.'s media availability on Monday.
news

Top Quotes | Coach Staley's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Coach Staley's media availability on Monday.
news

Top Quotes | Corey Linsley's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Corey Linsley's media availability on Monday.
news

Week 10: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 10 of 2021.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising