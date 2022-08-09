Top Quotes | DeAndre Carter & Josh Palmer on Keenan Allen's Impact on Them

Take a look at top quotes from WR DeAndre Carter and WR Joshua Palmer after Tuesday's practice:
Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter
On his adjustment to the wide receiver group:
"It's been great. I actually have been working out with Keenan [Allen] for four years now. We have the same receiver coach in the offseason. But, being able to get out here and see him work day in and day out, it's incredible. He's the best route runner in the league, in my opinion. Every year since I've been in the league, I pull up his target tape at the end of the year and just watch him work. So, it's been amazing for me to be able to get out here and watch him day in and day out."
On 'if he can model his game' after Allen:
"I'm not going to lie, I've been stealing Keenan's moves for some years, trying to anyway. There is some stuff that you just can't do, just his body control, the way he moves. I've seen guys go out there and try to implement it. It doesn't necessarily look the same, but he's different, for sure. Anything that I can learn from him, take from him, I'm definitely trying to do."
Wide Receiver Josh Palmer
On building off of last season:
"I feel like I've learned a lot more, just at the receiver position. Within the offense, it's slowing down because I know where players have to be. Now, it's just the little things of where you have to end up. From last year, it's pretty much just learning more about the receiver position by hanging out with [WR] Keenan [Allen] a lot."
On if he watched film of other NFL receivers 'with a similar body type' over the offseason:
"Going over my tape from last year and watching Keenan [Allen] a lot. I watch his tape almost every day. This offseason was pretty much just reviewing what I did last season and seeing how much better I've gotten."
On what he evaluates when watching Allen's film:
"I'm looking for how he gets off the ball, how he releases, his top of the route, his in-between the route. It's pretty much unmatchable. If I could get as close as possible, then I'll be good. Just add it to my game and what I have."
On Allen's reaction upon finding out that he's watching his film:
"I don't know. I mean, he's open to the conversation, especially from me — he's probably tired of me by now. I'll bring up something and then I'll be like, 'Oh, I can show you,' and then I show him his own stuff. I'll do something, and then I'll tell him who I got if from, then I'll show him his own tape."
