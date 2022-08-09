Top Quotes | DeAndre Carter & Josh Palmer on Keenan Allen's Impact on Them

Wide Receiver Josh Palmer

On building off of last season:

"I feel like I've learned a lot more, just at the receiver position. Within the offense, it's slowing down because I know where players have to be. Now, it's just the little things of where you have to end up. From last year, it's pretty much just learning more about the receiver position by hanging out with [WR] Keenan [Allen] a lot."

On if he watched film of other NFL receivers 'with a similar body type' over the offseason:

"Going over my tape from last year and watching Keenan [Allen] a lot. I watch his tape almost every day. This offseason was pretty much just reviewing what I did last season and seeing how much better I've gotten."

On what he evaluates when watching Allen's film:

"I'm looking for how he gets off the ball, how he releases, his top of the route, his in-between the route. It's pretty much unmatchable. If I could get as close as possible, then I'll be good. Just add it to my game and what I have."

On Allen's reaction upon finding out that he's watching his film: