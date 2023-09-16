Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 2

On G Jamaree Salyer's performance at RG:

"A winning performance, for sure. We don't take his performance for granted because he kind of makes it seem that way because he can go anywhere and do it at a high level. To move to a different side, he has been a left-side player — that's where he trained in training camp his first year — and he went from left guard to left tackle last year, but to go to the right side seamlessly, it was a winning performance against a very quality front. Their three starters are outstanding interior players with [Dolphins DT Christian] Wilkins, [Dolphins DT Zach] Sieler and [Dolphins DT Raekwon] Davis. We have to keep building on it."

On Titans QB Ryan Tannehill:

"Ryan [Tannehill] is an outstanding player in the league. I have a lot of respect for his game. He showed real toughness last year when hurt his ankle and then came back into the game. They have won a lot of football games there in Tennessee with him as the starting quarterback. I think he's had a really quality career. He can do a lot of things as a quarterback. He can really access any part of the field. He's a very clean thrower of the football, accurate, tough. He is big. People forget that he played receiver in college. He's an outstanding athlete. He's a really smart football player, too. He has seen it all. We have a lot of respect for his game."

On how the tight ends blocked in Week 1:

"I felt like, when we were healthy — our first year — that that group really did a good job, a quality job, our first year. Last year, there was a ton of attrition. You don't rush for that many yards if your tight ends aren't involved at the point of attack. All of them that played in the game contributed — all four of them contributed to a big performance. With as good of an edge group as Miami has, you're going to need tight ends to be able to neutralize it and give your runners an avenue to run. I thought that all four of them did a quality job. [Tight Ends Coach] Kevin Koger is doing a really good job of coaching them. My hat is off to them because you don't get 240 [rushing yards] without good, quality tight end play."

On the linebacker room if Eric Kendricks and Daiyan Henley can't play: