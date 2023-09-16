Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 2

Sep 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Weekly TQ W2

Take a look at top quotes from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Justin Herbert and more from their Week 2 media availability during the week:

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On G Jamaree Salyer's performance at RG:

"A winning performance, for sure. We don't take his performance for granted because he kind of makes it seem that way because he can go anywhere and do it at a high level. To move to a different side, he has been a left-side player — that's where he trained in training camp his first year — and he went from left guard to left tackle last year, but to go to the right side seamlessly, it was a winning performance against a very quality front. Their three starters are outstanding interior players with [Dolphins DT Christian] Wilkins, [Dolphins DT Zach] Sieler and [Dolphins DT Raekwon] Davis. We have to keep building on it."

On Titans QB Ryan Tannehill:

"Ryan [Tannehill] is an outstanding player in the league. I have a lot of respect for his game. He showed real toughness last year when hurt his ankle and then came back into the game. They have won a lot of football games there in Tennessee with him as the starting quarterback. I think he's had a really quality career. He can do a lot of things as a quarterback. He can really access any part of the field. He's a very clean thrower of the football, accurate, tough. He is big. People forget that he played receiver in college. He's an outstanding athlete. He's a really smart football player, too. He has seen it all. We have a lot of respect for his game."

On how the tight ends blocked in Week 1:

"I felt like, when we were healthy — our first year — that that group really did a good job, a quality job, our first year. Last year, there was a ton of attrition. You don't rush for that many yards if your tight ends aren't involved at the point of attack. All of them that played in the game contributed — all four of them contributed to a big performance. With as good of an edge group as Miami has, you're going to need tight ends to be able to neutralize it and give your runners an avenue to run. I thought that all four of them did a quality job. [Tight Ends Coach] Kevin Koger is doing a really good job of coaching them. My hat is off to them because you don't get 240 [rushing yards] without good, quality tight end play."

On the linebacker room if Eric Kendricks and Daiyan Henley can't play:

"Certainly the group is going to have to pick up for Eric. It'll be a great opportunity for those young guys."

Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

On the value of the run game 'opening things up in the passing game':

"It certainly has the potential to. Teams play different styles, you play different opponents. Every week is different, but I think it's important that we at least have the evidence to support that. Hopefully, it does, potentially, as the season progresses — whether it's this week or future weeks — that it may provide us some more one-on-one opportunities outside, just when they have to commit the down safety. We'll see how it goes."

On RB Joshua Kelley:

"Just a big-time professional. Obviously, we see the production on the field, but I think he prepares really, really well. He's a great teammate to everyone. He knows his role. He embraces his role. When he gets those opportunities to take advantage of some chances there, he certainly takes advantage of them. As the season goes on, he's a guy — like a number of these running backs — we're going to need different guys to play different roles as the weeks go on."

On the 'strength' of a 'balanced offense':

"Something that we just emphasized throughout the offseason is that this is just the formula and we have to be willing to adapt and adjust each and every week and take it wherever we need to. There are going to be days where we can run the football to some success, or maybe days where we have to throw it a lot. We'll just see what happens."

Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley

On if the defense is 'chomping at the bit to get back out there' following the unit's performance in Week 1:

"We have a bunch of grown men in our room. The coaches are really excited about getting back out there. I know I am, the staff feels the same way. Every seven days you get an opportunity to humble somebody, or somebody humbles you. We'll get another chance this Sunday."

On the run defense:

"They ran it for 70 yards or whatever on 20 carries. They stressed it, but I thought that we held strong there. They were committed to throwing the ball and we didn't do enough work on the back end to stop them from doing that. We take pride in the back end and we'll get that fixed."

Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken

On the Titans special teams unit:

"It's a really well-coached team. In terms of the Titans, I think they play really hard. It's a really good group. They're big, long and athletic. It's going to be a really good test for us. We've got to make sure we're on our P's and Q's on everything and we're squared away. We know the rules. It's going to be about us, at the end of the day, and our situations. It's a very well coached team. They're going to play hard."

Quarterback Justin Herbert

On the Chargers offensive weapons:

"I think that's the great thing about our offense, is that we have so many weapons. I think, just having people out there that make plays — that takes the pressure away, like you said. Having a run game and having guys to throw the ball to on the outside — [WR] Keenan [Allen], [WR] Mike [Williams], [WR Quentin] Q [Johnston] and [WR] Josh [Palmer] — they've done such an incredible job. My job is just to get them the ball in space and let them do the cool things."

On the Titans' defense:

"They're really well-coached. They have some really impressive guys on that side of the ball. They have impressive guys on both sides of the ball. They have a really good defense. A great front seven and some cover guys that can really get after it in the back end. It's going to take a lot of preparation, film watching and having a good week of practice to get ready for the Titans."

Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

On 'the name of the game this week':

"That's the name of the game. You have to go out there and put your pads on and play ball. You have to show why they brought you here and why this is going to be a special defense and a special team this year. We haven't done it yet."

Safety Derwin James, Jr.

On the Titans' offense:

"They have a physical team. They run the ball, have a balanced attack and have some good players over there."

On fixing mistakes:

"Very fixable. We're not panicking, no one's putting their head down. We've got a new challenge this week in Tennessee. We're coming out here and getting better and we're working towards that."

On Titans QB Ryan Tannehill and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa:

"They're definitely two different quarterbacks. Tannehill can probably run a little bit better. Tannehill is a veteran player in this league. They're similar in some areas, but they're definitely two completely different players."

Running Back Joshua Kelley

On how he approaches Sunday's game if Austin Ekeler can't play:

"To be honest, that doesn't really change anything. I feel like my mental approach has always been the same ever since it's been training camp, preseason, regular season, I think it's all been the same for me. My mentality is to dominate, take every possession, every rep, to the best of my ability."

On the younger running backs:
"They're ready to go man. You saw what these can do in the preseason, they're over here running the ball really hard, really well, fast and scoring, all of that. These guys are excited just as much as I am. Let's get it. Our coach said it like, 'Hey, [if] we need you to roll, then you got to answer the call."

Guard Zion Johnson

On what stood out from the film in Week 1:

"The physicality. We really wanted to focus on running the football and improve that from last year. I feel like we accomplished that but we have more improvements we want to work on going into this week. We expect to play a full game on offense."

On keeping the consistency along the offensive line this week and beyond:

"Every week is a different week offensively. Different defenses have different strengths, but it's really a mentality thing. We want to stay as physical, as aggressive. If we continue to do that, no matter at what time in the game it may call, this game may be different it might call for us to run the ball better late in the game or have a different flow to it. But as long as we stay aggressive and physical, we can do that."

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability 

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 1 loss
news

Top Quotes | What the Bolts Said Ahead of Week 1

Take a look at the top quotes from members of the Chargers ahead of their 2023 regular season opener
news

What the Saints Said About Joint Practices with the Chargers

"They have a really good quarterback, they have good skill players. It was a great opportunity for us to get out here and get better."
news

Top Quotes | Bolts Wrap Up 2nd Week of Training Camp

Take a look at the top quotes from members of the Chargers after the second week of camp.
news

Top Quotes | What the Bolts Said During the 1st Week of Camp

Take a look at the top quotes from members of the Chargers after the first three practices of camp
news

Top Quotes | Chargers Wrap Up Two-Day Minicamp

"This group has come in and really practiced well and competed well. The level has been high both days. Now, we're excited for training camp."
news

Top Quotes | Chargers on Final Week of OTAs

"We're all trying to get together, build chemistry and stuff. Have fun with each other. We're trying to build as a team, build our chemistry, and just have fun."
news

Top Quotes | Bolts Continue Offseason Work in OTAs

"It's been really good to get onto the field. Ultimately, that's what we want to do. Sometimes it feels like a desk job during the offseason, so it's nice to just get out there and get things going."
news

Top Quotes | Bolts Get Back to Work in Costa Mesa

"It was a good first day. It was great to be back with the guys... This group has really come together nicely this offseason. We're excited about getting going this springtime."
news

Top Quotes | Ansley Settling Into New Role as Defensive Coordinator 

"It's been natural. We have a great staff. Coach Staley surrounded us with really good men, guys that have been in the league for a long time. We have a good mix of youth with the young guys, as well."
news

Top Quotes | Chargers Rookie Minicamp Gets Underway 

"I think that's something that we're all looking for, that level of professionalism, that level of focus that you have to have."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
Latest News
Advertising