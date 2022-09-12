Top Quotes | Chargers Revel in Week 1 Home Win 

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On 'the depth of the team being put on display today':

"I think that is an excellent observation. We needed everybody on this team that was active in order to finish this game. I think, in all three phases of the game, you saw that depth expressed itself. Starting in the kicking game, us onboarding [P] JK Scott and what he was able to do for us in the punt game, netting almost 49 yards [per punt], a punt inside of the two-yard-line, the hangtime, forcing fair catches. The operation was really critical to our success. Then a couple of guys that stand out to me is when Keenan [Allen] went down, DC, [WR] DeAndre Carter, comes in and has a huge touchdown, has a couple of huge catches for us. He gave us a huge lift. Then, all of the receivers that had to step up when Keenan goes out, those four guys holding the rope for us, I thought that was really, really big in the game. I thought you saw all three backs carry the ball. I thought, you saw at the end of the game there, being able to finish the game with the football. I was really, really excited to see that. Then, on defense, I think you saw that it's going to take a village to defend against a team like that; in the secondary, at linebacker, rushing inside. I thought you saw all of that depth on display. It's just a credit to our organization, just talking to our organization ownership, personnel department, coaching staff, onboarding these guys. That's what you need in the NFL."

On the defense's performance overall:

"I was very proud of our group. There was a lot of confidence on that group, because there was that timeout, and I go out there and it's like, 'OK, well, what are we going to call here to bring us home?' I saw 11 guys that believe that they were going to close it, and they played like it today. I think, as a coach, that's what you're looking for, that they have that look in their eye, that confidence in one another that what we call, we're going to go execute and bring us home. What I thought you saw in two minutes there was our rush and our coverage playing together to bring us home."

On the offensive line not allowing a sack:

"Well, the reason why Maxx [Crosby] and Chandler [Jones] have a lot of chatter is because they've earned it. They're two of the top players in the league. Certainly, at the front of our minds. They both played really good games for them. They're just really tough play to against. Tt takes all 11 to be able to take on those two guys. I thought that our offense really competed. I thought that our O-line, Zion [Johnson] in his first start, just going out there against a group like that and being able to perform. Those five guys playing together, our protection plan, that was outstanding. Justin [Herbert] using his legs and the receivers and backs doing a good job of getting open. It was a tough game. It was just one of those tough NFL football games today. A well-played game by both teams."

On Herbert's performance today:

"Poise, composure, play-making, leadership, toughness, all the quarterbacking stuff that you need in a tight game. I think a lot of the little things that, to the casual fan, they may not notice, but being strong with the ball in the pocket when you're playing against a rush like that. Being able to make plays with your feet. That red area third down that he made, and then had the slide, making some plays with his feet to Create some space for the receivers. You know that when you play against a team like that, that you are going to have to use your legs. I thought that he did a nice job of that today."

On CB Asante Samuel Jr. and LB Kenneth Murray Jr.: