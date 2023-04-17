Top Quotes | Chargers Begin 2023 Offseason Program

"Great to team up with him. So much respect from afar. Getting to work with him on a day-to-day basis, you're just able to improve a lot as a coach. I think we're able to make each other's game better. I know how much he's going to help our football team, not just our offense. It's been great to see how he sees the football game, what his plan of attack is, the vision he has for playing offensive football, and the all the experiences that he's had, both as a player and as a coach. I really respect those experiences. I think we can really leverage all of them to form a new way here with the Chargers, a way that we really believe in. I think that's the thing about being with him is that he fits the way that we want to play as a football team, and it's not just about offensive football. He has a great feel of how to fit in to the team aspect of playing and knowing how to utilize the team in front of them and how that fits into the greater scope of things. I've really appreciated that. He's a winner. I think that that's something that was very attractive to me, as you go back to his days as a high school player, of playing for his father, to Boise [State] to his time in the NFL, as a player and as a coach. They've been very, very good wherever he's gone. I'm excited for him to bring all of those experiences to the Chargers and for us to team up. He's been fantastic for our staff. Now, I'm excited for our players to get to be in front of them every day."