Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 3

Take a look at top quotes from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Justin Herbert and more from their Week 3 media availability:
Head Coach Brandon Staley
On the Minnesota Vikings:
"A ton of respect for their team, the year that they had last year, in [Vikings Head Coach] Kevin's [O'Connell] first year. A lot of dangerous players on both sides of the ball and in the kicking game. They have had two tough games this year. They had a fantastic season last year. A lot of the key guys that were the engines in that season are there, a lot of experience and a lot of dangerous players. A lot of respect for them."
On his relationship with O'Connell and competing against O'Connell for the first time as head coaches:
"He's like a brother to me, but we're going head-to-head on Sunday, so our friendship is going to be a distant second to us winning and losing [laughter]. I just have the utmost respect for him as a leader, as a coach. He's one of the top coaches that I've ever worked with. He's one of the top play-callers that I'm going to have to go against. He's doing a great job with that team and it's going to be a great challenge."
On the pass protection through the first two games:
"I think that our group is the right group to be coaching. I think that group of five, plus tight ends and backs, gives us a chance. We had a tough day against Tennessee, that's a good defense, but we were still able to throw for over 300 yards. I thought that we were bloody in the run game. We were patient in the run game. We didn't get those splitters, but our O-line is going to continue to improve. They're still kind of brand new together, in terms of the sides that they're working on. We're only two games in, but that group is a real strength of our team."
On Joshua Kelley:
"I thought Josh had a good game last game, I thought he gave us a chance. It was a tough game running the football, but he was ball secure, he was good in protection. I thought he protected the passer well. We have the upmost confidence in him and now we need these two young guys to step up."
Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore
On late-game drives:
"We've practiced those situations a lot. It's something that we just have to continue to work on. We feel good about when we have those opportunities that we can take advantage of them. We've had two. They haven't turned out. You just keep on moving and growing each and every time. You feel like you'll take advantage of some other ones moving forward."
On the ability to run effectively against the Vikings:
"Every game is going to be very different. You can watch their first game, the way it went against Tampa. I thought they stopped the run really, really well against Tampa. Tampa didn't have the day that Philly had, from a run perspective. Obviously, Philly is able to run the ball pretty well, but I don't think it's a tale that that thing is going to repeat itself. They're in the early phase of their defensive system being built out, so they'll have plenty of adjustments. What we saw against Philly, very well could be something else. We're aware of that."
On the challenges of facing Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores:
"Just the versatility of the defense, the variables. They do an excellent job of making you work on Sunday. There are going to be different things that show up that aren't on film form the first couple of weeks. The ability to kind of adapt and adjust throughout the game, I think, is huge for these guys because that's how it will be. There will be some challenge that will be presented to us that maybe we didn't have going into the game that could fall back from his Miami days of whatever it may be. They are going to give us an excellent challenge."
Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley
On the sack production against the Titans:
"Definitely good to see those guys, multiple guys, get into the backfield. We knew, going into the game — going into the year, really — that we had some guys that can win some one-on-one battles up there. Obviously, everybody knows about the edge guys, but [OLB] Tuli [Tuipulotu] has been a remarkable presence out there for us. I'm very proud of his development. [Outside Linebackers Coach] Giff Smith has done a really good job with him. [DL] Morgan Fox has been another guy that can rush at a high level inside. That group, working together with K9 [LB Khalil Mack], sprinkling in DJ [S Derwin James Jr.], it's a tough front on third down. We have to get him more third-down-and-mandibles, where we can rush the passer at high rate."
On Vikings WR Justin Jefferson:
"Justin [Jefferson] is very talented. He's a long guy. He has really good body control. He is limber, where his body can do things in the air that most people can't. It's going to be a really good challenge for us. We have a lot of respect for him and [Vikings QB] Kirk [Cousins] — and [Vikings WR Jordan] Addison, as well. They have a really good bunch over there so we have to do a really good job of doing our part and stopping them."
Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken
On returning to Minnesota after spending 15 years coaching there:
"I wouldn't say it's anymore excitement than any other game. It's going to be different being on the other sideline. Obviously been 15 great years, both professionally and personally, but the excitement is because it is the next game. That's the most important game, it's this week, only one game out there for this week and we got to do what's best for our organization and find a way to win this game. But no more added value."
On the crowd noise in Minnesota:
"It's a special stadium. They have a great fanbase there, it's really loud obviously and it's a good environment in the way they go ahead and have those games. But yeah, it's a great challenge for us. It'll be a great opportunity for our team and what we can do and find a way to go ahead and win the game. It's a special place."
Quarterback Justin Herbert
On the Vikings' defense:
"They're a really good defense. They're really well-coached and they have a lot of athletic guys up front. It's going to take a lot of attention from us, a good week of preparation and practice to get on."
On the team's cohesiveness:
"For sure. We believe in everyone in this organization. Things haven't gone our way the past couple of games, but panicking is never going to fix anything. It's up to us to be able to fix that. As an offense, score more points. We believe in the defense. Sometimes, we're going to score a bunch of points and sometimes we're not, but it's up to us as a team to play together."
On the team's focus:
"I think we do our best to not listen to stats and listen to things outside of our control. We're going to do everything we can to win this game on Sunday. We're doing everything we can during practice, in the film room, in the weight room. Anything beyond that is not in our focus right now. We're focused on the Vikings."
Safety Derwin James, Jr.
On working to capitalize on turnovers in practice:
"We do that every day. We do daily drills every day to get ourselves ready to get takeaways and get the ball. We haven't gotten the results that we want on defense, but we're going to keep working and the turnovers will come. We're plus-two right now, but we'll continue to get better at that."
On 'having faith' in the defense:
"I've got all the faith in the world. Everybody is focused on the results. Like I've said, we know the sense of urgency that we have to get. We're going to play harder and continue to get better. We got better today on the practice field. I have all the confidence in the world in all of my guys."
On DB Ja'Sir Taylor:
"I'm excited for Ja [Taylor] cause he's a confident guy. A guy who works his butt off every day and doesn't say too many words in the building. He does lot for us on special teams, too, with tackling. We have a lot of confidence in him. He's physical. He's going to be in the right place where he's supposed to be. Everyone in the organization believes in him."
Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack
On the Vikings offense and 'how much it has changed' since he played in the NFC North:
"They do some of the same things, they still got [CJ Ham] back there. They like to do a lot of things with they're tight ends and they got [Justin Jefferson] back there now. It's different but I feel like they do some of the same things."
Defensive Lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day
On focus in Week 3:
"I know their head coach [Kevin O'Connell] because of the Rams. He's an exceptional coach, he does such a great job with [Kirk] Cousins and using the one and only Justin Jefferson. And they have a great tight end. They do a great job. I think the biggest thing is just going to be consistency with us all around, not just in one area, and just continue to grow in that each down. Not getting lazy, not getting comfortable, just doing your job down in and down out. That's what we're chasing for, we're chasing consistency."
Running Back Joshua Kelley
On the Vikings defense:
"One thing you do have to realize, especially in this league, is teams make adjustments. They see what they haven't done well the past couple weeks and they're going to adjust and come ready. I feel like when you're watching tape, I see them playing really hard, they're physical, they're fast and they're going to get after it. They got something to play for just like we do."
Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu
On how he's feeling after first two games:
"I feel good. Just playing football at the end of [the day]. Just enjoying the time and being able to be out there with my guys. Just enjoying it and having fun."
On getting a chance to line up with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack at the same time:
"It's really fun. It takes me back to my USC days because we did the same thing my last year over there, where I would just roam around and jump through stuff. It's fun being able to be on the same field as K-Mack and Joey at the same time. Usually that's not how it is, usually it's one or the other, but being able to be all three of us out there, it's a blessing. Just taking advantage of the package and make plays so we can keep using it."
Cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor
On the secondary:
"Getting back to our technique and playing how we play. These first two weeks, that's not the product we've been working toward. This week, we'll get back to what we've been putting our hard work into and hopefully put out a great performance."
