Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 3

On the Minnesota Vikings:

"A ton of respect for their team, the year that they had last year, in [Vikings Head Coach] Kevin's [O'Connell] first year. A lot of dangerous players on both sides of the ball and in the kicking game. They have had two tough games this year. They had a fantastic season last year. A lot of the key guys that were the engines in that season are there, a lot of experience and a lot of dangerous players. A lot of respect for them."

On his relationship with O'Connell and competing against O'Connell for the first time as head coaches:

"He's like a brother to me, but we're going head-to-head on Sunday, so our friendship is going to be a distant second to us winning and losing [laughter]. I just have the utmost respect for him as a leader, as a coach. He's one of the top coaches that I've ever worked with. He's one of the top play-callers that I'm going to have to go against. He's doing a great job with that team and it's going to be a great challenge."

On the pass protection through the first two games:

"I think that our group is the right group to be coaching. I think that group of five, plus tight ends and backs, gives us a chance. We had a tough day against Tennessee, that's a good defense, but we were still able to throw for over 300 yards. I thought that we were bloody in the run game. We were patient in the run game. We didn't get those splitters, but our O-line is going to continue to improve. They're still kind of brand new together, in terms of the sides that they're working on. We're only two games in, but that group is a real strength of our team."

On Joshua Kelley: