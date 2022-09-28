Top Quotes | Chargers 'All About Houston' Ahead of Week 4

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On 'level of concern' with the amount of injuries on the team currently:

"Well, it's definitely not going to end right now [laughter]. We're going to have to keep playing. What you're trying to do is build a team that can absorb it. You have to be able to do that in the NFL because no team goes all the way through with their team intact. Every team is losing premium players. I know that the type of players that have been out of the lineup for us, so far, this season, that they're very high-profile profile players, but you've seen us play very well without them. Now, what we're going to have to do, when we have some guys that are going to be out for some time, so we're going to get some guys back. That's part of the NFL, when you get your guys back, now you have to get moving and you have to make those adjustments within your team. Then, week-to-week, form an identity. That's what we're doing, so far, this week."

On if his 'style' is to 'quickly move forward or re-hash' the previous game after a loss:

"You have to attack what happened. You need to learn from it. We're at the point of the season, because it's at the beginning, where there's still a lot to learn. I think that we did that the game after, we always do that, unless it's like some type of super, super short week, which we'll still go over, but it has to happen faster. Any time you go into a major competition, you want to learn, whether it went well or whether it didn't, or it's someplace in the middle. I think sometimes what you find is, after a game like that, that there's more that you'll like than how you felt after the game. There's going to be more that you liked about the game than you expect. Then, the stuff that you didn't like, you can make those obvious corrections. Then, you can get together with your teammates, your coaching staff, your organization, and then you make those changes. Every time you go out, in the NFL, is an opportunity to learn. Then, once you do, you have to get past it. That's what we're doing, that one's behind us. Now, we're facing the Houston Texans. Today is all about Houston and we're ready to do that."

On Texans QB Davis Mills:

"I think there's a reason why they have stayed with him. They, very easily, could have drafted someone or tried to trade or acquire someone in free agency. They definitely could have done that, and I think that you're seeing why. I think he's a quality player. I felt that way last year. He played very well against us last year. He has a good pocket presence. He's very accurate with the football. He has mobility. He's just at the beginning, but you can see that he's giving them a chance every Sunday. He's improving as a player."

