Top Quotes | Chargers Talk Road Win Over the Texans

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On overall thoughts of moving to 2-2:

"Yeah. I really felt like we had to fight hard to get it in the fourth quarter. I loved the way we started this football game. At halftime, outside of a drive, I really loved the way we played in all three phases of the game. In that third quarter, it got tight. Didn't play well enough in the third quarter. But then in the fourth quarter, I thought the way we finished that game, you can't ask for anything more as the head coach, you know, respond after the turnover on the kickoff, and then force a field goal on defense. On offense, you go on a big drive, convert two third downs, a fourth down, and you're able to close it out on defense and with a takeaway. I thought our guys showed a lot of fight today and I'm really proud of them."

On the run game today:

"At the end, I thought, I loved our commitment to it. I thought that that allowed our line to really get into rhythm, which I think helped our passing game. We didn't get any big splitters today, but I thought we had a lot of productive runs, kind of stayed out of the negative runs, and it felt like we ran the ball really well when we needed to. On that last drive, I thought we had a couple of really productive runs. We had a second-and-10 run that really gave us a chance on that third down and two that Mike (Williams) caught the slant on. I thought that was a big run on that drive. It was just a rugged football game, but I liked the way our offensive line was coming off the football. We drew a couple holding penalties too on their defensive line, so you've got to factor that in as well."

On Jamaree Salyer's performance:

"He didn't give up a sack today. It just felt like anytime you can have [419 yards] on the road and deal with the crowd noise and, you know, like I said, he's a stud, calm, poised, strong. His teammates did a great job for [Jamaree] too. I'm really proud of [Jamaree]. He can build off it. He's really hard on himself. He's going to look at the tape and realize he can play better, but now that's been out there, you know, Jerry Hughes is a really quality rusher. I've got a lot of respect for [Jamaree]. He's an outstanding player. To be able to go out there and hold his own, good start for him."

On assessment of the team so far: