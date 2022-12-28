Top Quotes | Bolts Prepare For 1st Meeting With Rams at SoFi Stadium

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On game-planning for the Rams and Head Coach Sean McVay:

"The thing about Sean [McVay] — and this year is a good example of it — he can shape-shift based on the players that he has. I think that's what you he has done such a good job have throughout this whole time. Relative to what type of group he has, he has been able to change for it. The way that he has been able to navigate the season with all of the injuries, it's just a testament to how good of a coach he is. you just know, going into a matchup, that he's going to have a plan ready for you. Week-to-week, he's going to pour his heart and soul into that plan to give his guys a great chance to win. I think you can see it by the way that [Rams QB] Baker [Mayfield] has played for him since he got there, in a short amount of time. It's a really good coaching staff over there. There's a lot of pride with those players. Those players have played in a lot of premium games, and you can see it. Last week, it was on display, in terms of how they played. I don't think that people would have predicted that type of game, but the people that know that team, that know him, definitely would have predicted that that could happen. He's just an outstanding coach. We are going to have to have a great gameplan."

On appearing in the postseason for the first time since 2018:

"I think it's the right step. That is how I would characterize it. I wouldn't say it's a big step, it's the right step. You have to make the playoffs in order to be a world champion. I think that is a good place to start. That's where we expected to be. I think our path to get here. No one could have predicted that. That's what I am happy about, is that we were able to earn our way there. The way that we earned our way there, I think that is significant. It's about playing our best here at the end of the season. That is still out there for our team and that's where our focus has got to be. That's why we have to treat this week like it has a life of its own because this is a really good team that we are playing and there is still a lot of room for us to improve. Certainly, the way we played the other night, that wasn't our best stuff. That wasn't our best stuff and our team knows that and that's why we have to get to work tomorrow and have a great practice."

On the value of the players having team dinners off the field:

"The best teams are the teams that are the closest, that are the most personal. I think that, as you guys know, since I have been here, that has been a big part of what I have tried to do here with this team is to bring guys closer together. Sometimes, I think in free agency when you are able to go get players, people, I think, underestimate the transition of bringing them to a new team. Sometimes, that takes time. Relationships take time. I think what you have seen throughout the course of our season is our team has grown a lot closer over the course of the season and guys that maybe did not know each other well now know each other well. Now, they are able to get into that rhythm and establish their traditions and those things that are special to the NFL. I think that you are seeing a team that is playing hard for each other and I think that this team grows every week that way. I think you can see it by the energy that we play with, our sideline. That is a good place to look at in the NFL is a team's sideline. I love all of that and we have the right guys on the team, for sure."

