Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 4

On LB Eric Kendricks:

"It's been good to have him back. Noticeable. He's fit right in. But, again, with him out of the lineup, we've been able to really learn a lot about [LB] Nick Neimann, and I think gained so much confidence in him. Then, we've learned a lot about [LB] Kenneth Murray [Jr.], we've learned a lot about him. That's what we expect on our team — when we do have injuries, and it doesn't matter to whom, but especially an important player, a captain, that you have your depth emerge. I think those are two good examples of it. Eric [Kendricks] has worked really hard to get back. It'll be good for us to have him back out there for us."

On if he has 'noticed a change' in Murray since Murray has 'been the green dot':

"No, Kenneth Murray [Jr.] has been steady since he has been here. He's a competitor. He has improved, again, every year since he's been here. He's off to a really good start to the season. I think he's gained a lot of confidence and trust with his teammates. The last two weeks, he's had really, I think, winning performances — certainly, a game ball in the last game. He just needs to continue to make the progress. He puts in all the right work and I think you're seeing all the results from all that hard work."

On this week's game against the Raiders and the first AFC West game of the season: