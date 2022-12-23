Top Quotes | Chargers Preparing for Colts in Primetime

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On the challenge of preparing for the Colts:

"You know the heart of their offense and what they're trying to accomplish. You have enough evidence to see who they are and what they want to be. There's enough evidence on the new quarterback and what he has done in his career. He has played in this offense kind of everywhere that he has been. We have a good frame of reference to how he has played before. Take all of that into account. It's still about the players that they have on that team. They have a lot of good players on their football team, specifically on offense. We have a lot of respect for them. We just have to have a good week of practice and be ready for the game."

On the defense 'coming out of the discovery phase':

"For a lot of the players that may have been new for us, I think that that is probably accurate. There were just a lot of players playing in new roles, up front and in the secondary. We had never seen them play before. We had seen them practice all the time, but being able to see them in games and in your system, playing against quality people, I think that is certainly true, that it was a discovery process. I think that we have a lot better picture of how to use them now — now that they have been in games — and what their strengths are. The picture has changed for us all season. Within every team, you're going through that the whole way. Very few teams are fortunate enough to keep their crew together. You always have to be searching for the best way to use your guys. Now, a lot of these guys who are new, I think that we have a lot better sense of how to use them. And, they're playing really good within the framework of our team, playing our style of football. I think that is what you've seen the last two weeks, the style of football that we believe in, with the way that we've been able to play it."

On success over the last two games 'carrying over from week-to-week':

"We've had results long before these last two [games]. It may not be in these shut-down, lock-down performances, but we've had them, just haven't had them back-to-back all of the time. Our guys have seen our way of playing and what we can do. I think that we've just been able to get the continuity of the players playing together. I think that that has been something that has been missing for us. Now that you're seeing these guys play together, you're seeing them play better together. We have to build on that. Like I said, we've been able to evaluate a lot more guys. I think that we're going to be able to, hopefully, establish the depth that we need down the stretch in order to play our best football. That is what I've liked about the last two weeks. It is probably the best that we've played all season. There have been a couple of performances that, I think, were similar, but to have them back-to-back against two really quality teams, that is what you're shooting for at this time of the year."

On traveling the team over the holiday season: