Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 11

On if there is any stadium in the NFL that he hasn't played at yet that he would like to play at, in anticipation of playing at Lambeau Field this Sunday:

"I think Lambeau [Field] will be really cool. I think that's always been on there. I'm just hoping for a nice weather day. Obviously, you have to be prepared for anything, but there's just something about Lambeau and the history behind that and the teams that they've had. We have a ton of respect for them and that's definitely one of those places that would be up there."

On WR Keenan Allen:

"He's about as tough as it gets. The team leader, the player, the teammate, he does everything for us. To handle everything that has been thrown his way and to continue to battle and to continue to fight, to keep teaching these young receivers and being the leader that he is on and off the field, we're so lucky to have and I'm so lucky to be able to throw it to him because he's one of the best ever do it. Just being able to see him attack day in and day out, the way he goes about practice, he's a true professional."