Top Quotes | Chargers on Final Week of OTAs

On the movement along the offensive line:

"It's good. I think [G] Zion [Johnson] said he feels more natural at that position [of left guard]. I think [OL] Jamaree [Salyer] is steady Eddy. He doesn't bat an eye no matter what. Shoot, we asked him to play left tackle last year four games in or whatever. He went in a rolled. Throughout camp, it will be the communication, the fits and the combos and stuff. Those guys inside, they're workhorses, man. Obviously, we're glad to get [T] Rashawn [Slater] back and [T Trey] Pip [Pipkins], glad to get him back as well and re-sign him. Hopefully, the goal through camp is to build that continuity. I feel like we communicate really well. Now, it's just about getting the feel for everything down."

On leading an offensive line group of young players:

"There are good aspects the other way, too. When we had [former G] Oday [Aboushi], [former G/T Michael] Scho [Schofield III] and those guys, it was awesome to have, and [former G] Matt [Fieler] — the other veteran presence in the room and on the field. These guys, they really do operate like vets. We'll have to learn through stuff, but when it comes to not freaking out on the field and just being cool, calm and collected, Rashawn [Slater] and [Trey] Pip [Pipkins], obviously, and the guys next to me who I directly communicate with the most, those guys do an excellent job of that. None of the 'yips,' the rookie jitters or anything. Those guys have been great.

On what he can take from previous years to help propel the team this year: