Top Quotes | Chargers Wrap Up Two-Day Minicamp

Jun 14, 2023 at 04:10 PM
Omar Navarro

Take a look at top quotes from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Justin Herbert and others from their minicamp media availability this week:

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On the culmination of Minicamp:

"It was a really good two days. This group has come in and really practiced well and competed well. The level has been high both days. Now, we're excited for training camp."

On his message to the team:

"I was just really appreciative of the entire offseason. The attendance was fantastic, and that says so much about the leadership of our team. We just appreciate it because we know how the NFL is in the offseason. To have everybody here, I feel like it allows us to improve a lot more, to kind of set the culture of our team, the direction of our team. Now, we're ready for training camp. Very thankful for the guys."

On if any players 'jumped out' to him:

"I think all of the rookies that we drafted, I'm really excited to work with. I think they all proved themselves in one shape or form. Certainly, with the linemen, you're not getting to see them in that way of the physicality and the pads and stuff. I think the guys that we drafted, and there are going to be some undrafted guys that I know that are going to make an impression on you guys in the training camp, I'm confident in that. The rookies, I think, really showed a lot of professionalism. They showed the ability that they're going to be a factor come training camp."

On S JT Woods:

"We're going to find out a lot more about him when the pads come on. He's had a good offseason. He's working hard. He has definitely improved his body. He has become the professional that we expected him to be. But we're going to find out a lot more during training camp. But, we love working with him, for sure."

On if QB Justin Herbert is 'pushing the ball more down the field' and 'taking more shots' in Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's scheme:

"It's a combination of factors. I just think that Justin [Herbert] has a comfort zone with who he's throwing to, as well. I think the continuity of being able to throw the [WR] Keenan [Allen], Mike [Williams], DP [TE Donald Parham Jr.], [TE] Gerald [Everett] — when you know your weapons, I think that you can be more aggressive, so I think that there's a comfort zone. Obviously, the comfort zone within our system, as well. Those are all positive things. This is going on Justin's fourth season in the NFL, so I think he knows who he is as a player. He's improved so much. These guys around them, you will be aggressive when you have the type of weapons that we have. It's been a really competitive couple of days and it's been good to see the group come together."

Quarterback Justin Herbert

On Minicamp:

"Yeah, it went by really fast. I thought we had a lot of good work out there. We had a lot of guys come out this offseason. I thought that was huge for us to be able to work together and kind of grow together with this new offense. I was really pleased with the effort that everyone gave this year."

On the offensive progression this offseason:

"I think just picking up the offense in general. I think whenever you get a new offense, it's important that everyone is working together and talking about the timing, exactly what you want. I think any chance that we have to go out there on that field with everyone — I think the guys took it very seriously. They picked up exactly what they needed to. We feel comfortable with the offense going forward."

On getting back into team drills:

"I feel like there wasn't too much of a change between the non-team drills [and team drills]. I just started to hand the ball off with the left arm. I think that's the biggest difference from kind of getting back and into things. It felt good, felt comfortable throwing the ball as well. Just continuing to get used to it, dealing with mechanics and everything that goes along with it. The shoulder feels good. It's good to be back out there."

Running Back Austin Ekeler

On his role in the offense:

"My role is the same every year, for me in my perspective because I still have my same mindset as I did when I was younger. I have everything to come out here and prove. I tell these guys — I told them when I got in here the first day, 'It's your guys' job to come and take my job. It's my job to show why you shouldn't be able to take my job and why I should still be No. 1. I want you to push me like that. I want to feel the presence of you. I want us to come out here and compete.' When we do that, especially in our running back room, it continues to push and heighten ourselves.

Wide Receiver Mike Williams

On Minicamp:

"It's been good. I've been training, putting in some work before this, so I was ready. It's been a good two days. We got some good work in."

On Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore and the 'idea of being more aggressive':

"I love it. He's moving everybody around, putting everybody in different positions, using everybody's strengths. We're looking forward to building this, getting together with the quarterbacks and coming into training camp, getting this thing rolling."

On the potential of 'taking more deep shots this season':

"It's going to look good [laughter]. I like that. That's what I do. That's how I've kind of made my name in this league, by going and getting the deep ball. I think that is going to look good if we are able to do that."

Defensive Lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day

On if he 'itches' for live reps in the offseason:

"I mean, yes and no. The offseason is kind of like baking a cake. I know it's a weird analogy, but you can't skip one step. Each phase, at least with me and my training, you need to do this — you have to get the eggs, you have to [break] the yolk. It's step-by-step. You have to put the baking soda in, you can't take the cake out too soon. It's step-by-step. The way I approach it, yeah, it would obviously but fun, but I'm year six in now. I really have a good schedule. I feel like a lot of vet guys have a good feel of how they ramp themselves up to make sure they're peaking come August and July."

On expectations this year compared to last year:

"I don't think it even has to be discussed, we all know. The injury bug got us. We can't make it an excuse. We do what we have to do. This year, we're going to learn from the mistakes that we made and bounce back from it. It's a distant memory right now. Obviously, we use it as motivation. We don't forget, but also we don't dwell on it. We're super excited. The goal is to be healthy — a lot healthier this year so that we can do what we have to do."

Linebacker Eric Kendricks

On minicamp feeling different than other parts of the offseason program:

"We're keeping it tight. It's kind of standard out here, but it's getting real. The season is around the corner. So I guess, in a sense, yeah, it is."

On integrating into the defense:

"I'm definitely more familiar with my alignments and things like that, but terminology and stuff like that, I'm still learning from some of the vets. [LB Kenneth Murray Jr.] K9 has been helping me a lot. I think, the biggest thing is the locker room. I feel like I fit in with the locker room. It's a bunch of guys who care and are all about ball. I can't really ask for more besides to go out there on Sunday and play hard."

Safety Derwin James, Jr.

On improving in pass rush:

"I'm getting better. I'm always trying to improve my game. I never feel like I got it, so just trying to work the ways. I know that they're going to be rushing me this year, so why not get better at it?"

On if he 'picks the brains' of OLBs Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack:

"Heck yeah [laughter]. They're two of the best. Both of them will be future Hall of Famers, so why not?"

On S Alohi Gilman:

"A lot of confidence in Lo [Alohi Gilman]. He's a guy that's consistent. Everyone here counts on him. Everyone knows that he's going to be where he needs to be. He's getting better. He's making calls. He's confident. It's exciting being out there. It's been a lot of fun, a lot of energy out there, honestly."

