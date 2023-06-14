Top Quotes | Chargers Wrap Up Two-Day Minicamp

On the culmination of Minicamp:

"It was a really good two days. This group has come in and really practiced well and competed well. The level has been high both days. Now, we're excited for training camp."

On his message to the team:

"I was just really appreciative of the entire offseason. The attendance was fantastic, and that says so much about the leadership of our team. We just appreciate it because we know how the NFL is in the offseason. To have everybody here, I feel like it allows us to improve a lot more, to kind of set the culture of our team, the direction of our team. Now, we're ready for training camp. Very thankful for the guys."

On if any players 'jumped out' to him:

"I think all of the rookies that we drafted, I'm really excited to work with. I think they all proved themselves in one shape or form. Certainly, with the linemen, you're not getting to see them in that way of the physicality and the pads and stuff. I think the guys that we drafted, and there are going to be some undrafted guys that I know that are going to make an impression on you guys in the training camp, I'm confident in that. The rookies, I think, really showed a lot of professionalism. They showed the ability that they're going to be a factor come training camp."

On S JT Woods:

"We're going to find out a lot more about him when the pads come on. He's had a good offseason. He's working hard. He has definitely improved his body. He has become the professional that we expected him to be. But we're going to find out a lot more during training camp. But, we love working with him, for sure."

On if QB Justin Herbert is 'pushing the ball more down the field' and 'taking more shots' in Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's scheme: