Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 10

Head Coach Brandon Staley
On if staying the night in New Jersey following Monday night's game and flying back on Tuesday has 'helped with getting the players rested and recovered' in advance of Sunday's game:
"I believe so. I thought that I saw a tangible difference because I've done it both ways. As I was telling you guys, when I was with the Rams, we did Tampa Bay on a Monday night and flew back that night. I like this way a lot better. Getting feedback from the veteran players, guys that have been on other teams, we feel like it's a winning edge. I thought that we've practiced well."
On the Lions' running backs:
"Both of those guys have been dangerous for them this season. I think they really give them that one-two punch that you're kind of looking for at that position. They both are weapons in the passing game, as well. I think that's what makes them challenging to defend, is that they both can contribute in the passing game. [Jahmyr] Gibbs is a guy that has a lot of wideout characteristics, so he can split out and be utilized that way, too. They haven't played a lot together, but they can certainly play together at the same time. They both have done a really good job of running and catching the football, and in the screen game. That's what makes them challenging to defend."
On if the defense's performance as of late is 'what he envisioned':
"I think that it's getting closer. Probably, for us, we've been healthy and we have the right combination of people out there. That helps you, I think, play to your level. What I've seen, the last two weeks specifically, is just us playing with the right energy from the first whistle to the last one. I just think that in all three levels of the defense, we've played consistent football. We've done the things that winning defenses do, starting with the run game, and how you rush the quarterback, how you defend in the passing game, keeping the ball in front of you. Then, we've turned the football over. We've been able to get the takeaways consistently, really, throughout the season, but the last two weeks. Then, situationally, I think that we've been sharp. I think we've been on it. We're just at the beginning. This group continues to improve. Just one week at a time for this group, but we've made improvement."
On if the team 'has a different feel' following two straight wins:
"I think I saw our team having fun playing the game. I think that was the thing I've noticed the last two weeks, just the spirit of the way that we play has been contagious. I think that the reason why is because of the way that we've practiced. I think that our guys have gone about their business the right way during the week. I think that's gotten them to the game feeling really confident. And, as a result, I think that you see the play style and that style of play show up at the game the last two weeks. We just have to continue to build on that. What you've seen our team do is be more consistent as a result of it."
Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore
On the offense:
"I think it's a work in progress. That's how most teams are. You go through the ebbs and flows of the season. You have a few guys go down, you navigate some different roles and stuff. Would we love to play better? Absolutely. It'll happen over time. We'll get better. Week-in and week-out you just keep on moving and improving."
On the Detroit defense:
"I think they're a really diverse team. I think the thing that jumps out is their play-style. I think they play really fast, really aggressive. They're certainly playing confident. They have a lot of things that they can do. I think you have to hone in, focus in on yourself and being aware of all the contingency plans and the things they could potentially present. They've done a really nice job this year."
On WR Derius Davis:
"Derius has done awesome. That was such a cool moment, to see him get that return. He's been close on a few of them. Everyone was fired up for him."
Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley
On preparing for the Lions' running backs:
"I think that it starts with the front. You have to take care of their offensive line. No matter who is running the ball, those guys are big and strong up front, and they're athletic. We have to do a good job of attacking blocks, staying connected and knowing where our help is at in the run game, but we have to be aware of which back is in the game because [Lions RB] David [Montgomery] and [Lions RB] Jahmyr [Gibbs] are really different in their styles. Jahmyr is more of a home-run threat and Davis is more of a hammerhead, move-the-chains type of guy with enough speed to take it to the house, as well. We have our work cut out for us, but we're looking forward to the challenge."
On the defensive front aiding the secondary with their pass rush:
"We always talk about the rush and cover working together. Those guys are rushing the passer at a really high rate. Give credit to [Outside Linebackers Coach] Giff [Smith] and [Defensive Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach] Jay [Rodgers] coming alive with those guys and getting a good scheme ready every week. K9 [LB Kenneth Murray Jr.] is really doing a good job in the mix with that, along with D.J. [S Derwin James Jr.]. We have a lot of guys that can go forward and attack the quarterback. We have to keep that going to continue to help us on the back end and keep the explosive plays out of the air."
On Murray Jr. and 'how he matches up against the Lions':
"This is Kenneth's type of game. He is a downhill type of player, so I'm thinking that he is looking forward to the challenge of seeing some of those backs. I think that he is going to be excited to go play."
Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken
On Chargers K Cameron Dicker:
"He's Steady Eddie. Very consistent in his approach. Not just in the games but out in practice, he's a professional. Whether it's a 58-yarder, 55-yarder or a PAT, he has the same mindset and he's going to approach every kick the same way."
Quarterback Justin Herbert
On his 'mindset' during last week's game:
"Games like that can be frustrating. That's a really good defense. We would have loved to have moved the ball better, to score a bunch of points. It didn't go our way. But, for us, it was important to stay together, stick together, do everything that we can to convert those third downs, get the ball moving and be smart and safe with the football, and to understand that a punt on fourth down isn't a terrible thing. That's a really good defense that we were going up against. As long as we're not turning the ball over and we're doing our best to score in the red zone and to create explosives, that's all you can ask for."
On 'figuring out ways to win when it's not perfect all of the time':
"I think that's part of the NFL, to understand ways to win the games. However it happens, whether it's on the ground or whether it's through the air, whether it's the defense or the offense, you're doing your best to have all three phases work together and work at their best. But, it's tough. It's the NFL. Those teams that you're playing up against are good, too. They're paying their guys a lot, too. You have to find a way to put your team in a position to win and I think that our coaches have done that."
On 'being at the midseason point':
"I think we're exactly where we are. We have a lot of football left and we have a lot of guys that we believe in. We're looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity of playing football and understanding that we could have done a lot of things better, but there are a lot of good things that we did offensively this year. We're going to build on that, do everything we can to correct the errors and mistakes and keep moving forward."
Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack
On the Lions RBs:
"It's explosive. Playing with [David Montgomery] like four years, understanding what he can do, what he brings, his physicality. It changes the whole dynamic of their team."
On difference for defense over last couple of weeks:
"I feel like we're honing in on the opportunities and we're having a lot more fun and enjoying playing with each other and making the most of the opportunities."
On facing the Lions offense:
"Just knowing they have a balanced attack, run and pass, playing the run especially this week and getting ready for that. I know that's going to be a big part of it."
Outside linebacker Joey Bosa
On facing the Lions:
"Just all around, a really good test. The last two weeks, I think we had a couple good wins. But this is going to be a real good test for us and we'll have a true understanding of where we sit after this game."
Tackle Rashawn Slater
On building as a group:
"We've seen the journey of this team coming together. Every week is a more consistent product it seems like. We're looking to continue that trend. Keep stacking them. You never want to peak early in the season. We're just looking forward and trying to get better every day and make sure we're playing our best football."
Outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu
On playing with Bosa and OLB Khalil Mack:
"I think I've adapted very well. As the season has been going on, I think we're getting more and more comfortable with each other. I think I'm starting to understand what type of players they are on the field and what kind of things they want, stuff like that. I think we'll just keep building."
On Outside Linebackers Coach Giff Smith:
"It's a big, big deal to me with how much confidence he has in me. I know earlier in the season, he kind of told me that he doesn't treat me like a rookie. To him, I'm not a rookie. That meant a lot to me. I also don't look at myself as a rookie. Yeah, it's a cool title, but I think I'm pretty mature for where I am right now. The biggest thing is him believing in me. In Week 2, Joey [Bosa] was a little banged up and [Smith] gave me the opportunity to start. That meant a lot to me. I just had to take my opportunity and run with it."
On his progress this season:
"I think I'm kind of behind of what I wanted to do. I don't really have any personal goals. My biggest thing is just being consistent. I think I kind of fell off for a little bit. Luckily, I bounced back this past week. Like I said, I really just want to be consistent and contribute every week. That's my biggest thing."
Defensive lineman Morgan Fox
On preparing for Lions RBs:
"You get both backs. Both of them are really talented. When you got one coming down hill, you've got to be ready for more physical, downhill runs and just kind of click into that mindset of if they run it this way, it's going to be a war and a fight. Then you get [Gibbs] who's faster, speedier, can do things out on the edge it's like, 'We've got to protect the perimeter, protect the outside runs where if he hits in space, he's dangerous'."
Linebacker Eric Kendricks
On upcoming games:
"We're going to start seeing the best version of teams but I don't think teams have seen the best version of us. We can't be having steps back. We're going to learn along the way but we have to raise our standards, too, because everyone around the league is playing good ball now."
Kicker Cameron Dicker
On his kicking so far this season:
"There's ups and downs every day so it's rolling with it. When game time comes, it's doing what you need to do to make kicks. I enjoy that process and just this while I have it. It's a fun spot to be."
