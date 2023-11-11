Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 10

On if staying the night in New Jersey following Monday night's game and flying back on Tuesday has 'helped with getting the players rested and recovered' in advance of Sunday's game:

"I believe so. I thought that I saw a tangible difference because I've done it both ways. As I was telling you guys, when I was with the Rams, we did Tampa Bay on a Monday night and flew back that night. I like this way a lot better. Getting feedback from the veteran players, guys that have been on other teams, we feel like it's a winning edge. I thought that we've practiced well."

On the Lions' running backs:

"Both of those guys have been dangerous for them this season. I think they really give them that one-two punch that you're kind of looking for at that position. They both are weapons in the passing game, as well. I think that's what makes them challenging to defend, is that they both can contribute in the passing game. [Jahmyr] Gibbs is a guy that has a lot of wideout characteristics, so he can split out and be utilized that way, too. They haven't played a lot together, but they can certainly play together at the same time. They both have done a really good job of running and catching the football, and in the screen game. That's what makes them challenging to defend."

On if the defense's performance as of late is 'what he envisioned':

"I think that it's getting closer. Probably, for us, we've been healthy and we have the right combination of people out there. That helps you, I think, play to your level. What I've seen, the last two weeks specifically, is just us playing with the right energy from the first whistle to the last one. I just think that in all three levels of the defense, we've played consistent football. We've done the things that winning defenses do, starting with the run game, and how you rush the quarterback, how you defend in the passing game, keeping the ball in front of you. Then, we've turned the football over. We've been able to get the takeaways consistently, really, throughout the season, but the last two weeks. Then, situationally, I think that we've been sharp. I think we've been on it. We're just at the beginning. This group continues to improve. Just one week at a time for this group, but we've made improvement."

On if the team 'has a different feel' following two straight wins: