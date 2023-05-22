Top Quotes | Bolts Get Back to Work in Costa Mesa

Take a look at top quotes from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, outside linebacker Joey Bosa and outside linebacker Khalil Mack's media availability on Monday:
Head Coach Brandon Staley
On opening Phase Three of the offseason program with the team's first OTA practice today:
"It was a good first day. It was great to be back with the guys. The guys have been working hard, kick-off your football with the young guys and establishing how you practice and working on your technique. Really proud of the guys being here. This group has really come together nicely this offseason. We're excited about getting going this springtime."
On working with Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore:
"It's been fantastic. I think that Kellen [Moore] has done a great job with the offensive staff, him and [Quarterbacks Coach] Doug [Nussmeier] coming in here. They fit right in with our staff, our culture. They've been great with the players. He has such a great way about him with the group, both players and coaches, and it was good to finally get out on the grass. You prepare so hard for a practice like today, and to kick it off, I thought it was clean operation. You really rely on his experience, that he's done this before. He's just been great for all of us to team up, a new perspective. I'm really excited that he's part of our team."
On how the team has 'responded' to how last season ended:
"I think you see it with the attendance that we have here today. This is a hungry group. I think that the whole offseason has been really business-like. There's been that right vibe, where there's a lot of familiarity, you're not onboarding like a brand-new team, bringing a lot of guys back. A lot of guys are invested from that game, and it's going to mean a lot more when you were at that game. For a lot of guys who have been with us now two years, or with the team even longer than that, you're going to bring back a hungry group. We're excited to take the field today and take full advantage of this springtime heading into training camp."
On James Jr.'s 'ability to play Star' and how that impacts the secondary groupings:
"It's an advantage, for sure. That's one of the things that he does best, is play closer to the ball. He can play Star or Money. That gives us a lot of flexibility in how we want to play because has a lot of those hybrid characteristics of a defensive back or a linebacker. We feel like we have a good group that coach at that position, but certainly having his ability to play there is a weapon for us."
Outside Linebacker Joey Bosa
On his offseason:
"It's going really well. I've been able to really just focus on my training. It's weird to be feeling in shape at this point of the year, but I'm feeling really good. I know I was talking a lot last year about how it was the best I've felt. It was true at the time, but I think I got used to a lot of the chronic pain that I was in, so it was hard to judge where I really was. Kind of getting back to work this year, it's been fun to put up some times running and stuff. We're getting back to the old me or whatever you want to say. Yeah, it's been going really well. I've been able to stay really consistent this year. It's going to be good getting out here, getting some football movement and all of that stuff, being with the guys. It's been going really well."
On LB Eric Kendricks:
"I mean, it means a lot [to add him to the defense]. I can't say that I've watched a lot of him over the years, but to get a guy with experience — I don't want to be the old guy in the room, so it's nice to have [OLB] Khalil [Mack], nice to have the older guys to kind of show us the way and show us what it takes to get to those final games of the year. I haven't really gotten a chance to talk to him much. Obviously, being out here early and being here as the year goes on, we'll get to know each other and get to talk more. Having good players in the middle takes a lot off us guys [on the edge]."
On playing with OLB Khalil Mack and the way the season ended:
"It was great last year, even the short amount of time that we were together. Obviously, it was unfortunate that we didn't get more time to play together. I don't know, I think just focusing on each day as it comes. I haven't really been looking back to that game or thinking about things that were said on that plane. I've just been kind of taking the days as they come, trying to take the most of it and setting my goals a little shorter. Just trying to reach those goals every single day. Obviously, being with a guy like Khalil, I think he's coming back from his foot injury a few years ago, he's feeling much better. We both have our weight up again. I think we're both in good shape. Khalil and I, off the field, I think we've grown close just in the short amount of time that we've been together. I'm excited to keep it going. I'd say he's definitely part of the reason that I came out early. I feel obligated to do my stuff when I have him watching me, have him counting on me. It's nice to have that. I feel like a guy like [former DL] Linval Joseph, I've mentioned it before — like I said, to feel obligated to these guys, to do your best."
On working out with his brother in the offseason:
"It's great. It's pretty quiet out there, I have to say. It's just two guys focused. Usually, it's a lot of bugs, humidity and all of that. It's not the most exciting mornings ever, but I think there's just this, like I said, non-verbal communication where you see a guy just push it a little bit more and you can feel it between each other. It makes you want to work that much harder. I'll tell you one thing, if you're not feeling good one day and another one is out there just feeling good, it'll definitely piss you off and motivate you to work a little bit harder. We're kind of used to it at this point. It's been a great routine for years now. I definitely don't take it for granted that I have a guy like that to work with."
Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack
On the amount of time he utilizes to 'get away from football' in the offseason:
"This year was different for me. I was able to get back to it. Last year, coming off of surgery in November, it was different. The process, I was able to get into the flow of things, play a little basketball here and there [laughter]. Just get my body moving a little bit more. It's been pretty good so far."
On practicing with OLB Joey Bosa again:
"It's cool. It's always good when you have Joey B out there, man. A lot of knowledge. A good friend, a good dude to have around in the locker room and the meeting room."
On his level of comfort with the team after one full season in Los Angeles with the Chargers:
"Of course it matters, especially when you have a routine — I have my Pilates lady that I go to, she's been getting me right, and all the other stuff. Food places, I got my chef in place. It's just a routine thing. I have my kids situated. It's new. Getting in that routine of knowing what to do and where I am going to be and what I am going to do throughout the week, it's much-needed."
On Derrick Ansley's transition to Defensive Coordinator:
"He pulled me in right away, we had a conversation. We chopped it up. You could tell that he's excited to be in that position. He is going to make the most of it, as well, and try to get the best out of all of his guys on defense."
