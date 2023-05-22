Top Quotes | Bolts Get Back to Work in Costa Mesa

On his offseason:

"It's going really well. I've been able to really just focus on my training. It's weird to be feeling in shape at this point of the year, but I'm feeling really good. I know I was talking a lot last year about how it was the best I've felt. It was true at the time, but I think I got used to a lot of the chronic pain that I was in, so it was hard to judge where I really was. Kind of getting back to work this year, it's been fun to put up some times running and stuff. We're getting back to the old me or whatever you want to say. Yeah, it's been going really well. I've been able to stay really consistent this year. It's going to be good getting out here, getting some football movement and all of that stuff, being with the guys. It's been going really well."

On LB Eric Kendricks:

"I mean, it means a lot [to add him to the defense]. I can't say that I've watched a lot of him over the years, but to get a guy with experience — I don't want to be the old guy in the room, so it's nice to have [OLB] Khalil [Mack], nice to have the older guys to kind of show us the way and show us what it takes to get to those final games of the year. I haven't really gotten a chance to talk to him much. Obviously, being out here early and being here as the year goes on, we'll get to know each other and get to talk more. Having good players in the middle takes a lot off us guys [on the edge]."

On playing with OLB Khalil Mack and the way the season ended:

"It was great last year, even the short amount of time that we were together. Obviously, it was unfortunate that we didn't get more time to play together. I don't know, I think just focusing on each day as it comes. I haven't really been looking back to that game or thinking about things that were said on that plane. I've just been kind of taking the days as they come, trying to take the most of it and setting my goals a little shorter. Just trying to reach those goals every single day. Obviously, being with a guy like Khalil, I think he's coming back from his foot injury a few years ago, he's feeling much better. We both have our weight up again. I think we're both in good shape. Khalil and I, off the field, I think we've grown close just in the short amount of time that we've been together. I'm excited to keep it going. I'd say he's definitely part of the reason that I came out early. I feel obligated to do my stuff when I have him watching me, have him counting on me. It's nice to have that. I feel like a guy like [former DL] Linval Joseph, I've mentioned it before — like I said, to feel obligated to these guys, to do your best."

On working out with his brother in the offseason: