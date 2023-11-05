Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 9

On the Jets' defense:

"They're playing really well as a unit. I think that it starts up front with their front seven. They have eight D-linemen that they roll through there, and then three linebackers who can really run. [Jets LB] C.J. Mosely there in the middle, I think that he is of that mold of a guy that has been doing it at such a high level for so long. He is kind of the anchor there in the middle. They have good team speed. In the secondary, they play well together. [Jets CB] Sauce Gardner, he has turned into one of the top corners in the league. They're a team that really plays hard, too. Their playstyle shows up on tape. A well-coached group."

On the run game and how that compares to QB Justin Herbert's performance last week:

"Every game is different. Last game, the way that we threw the football was what we needed to do to win that game, with the way they were playing us. Chicago has a really good run defense, statistically. They engineer a lot of their defense to take away the run. I think it was one of those completion games for us. That's how we had to play the game. I think the mission was accomplished, in terms of how we wanted to play that game, getting Justin [Herbert] in rhythm. I thought that we protected the passer really well, so that's a sign that our front was playing well. But in the run game, there's room for improvement. I think everybody knows that. Sometimes there are just aspects of offense, defense and kicking game that just take more time than others. That's an aspect of ours that we need to keep working on."