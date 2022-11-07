Top Quotes | Staley Proud of Chargers Resiliency in Win 

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On what went through his mind during the last play of the game:

"A lot, a lot, because you navigate that drive beautifully, you're in position, you get the ball to the right hash and had a chance for the first down too. It's one of those things where in the NFL anything can happen and we're fortunate, but just a lot happened in that game today and our guys no matter what, because we had to go play after that play, because that's a roller coaster. It's as tough as it gets, now you're back, now you've got to go make a play to get in range, and our guys got back in that huddle, and they hung tough. Justin [Herbert] and Josh [Palmer] connect in great protection and got to have a situation throughout that whole two-minute drive, really a four-minute drive. Our offense just performed beautifully, played together, overcame a bunch of stuff, and finished the game playing our best ball."

On the key to slowing the Falcons down after they got scores on the first two drives:

"The first drive there was that one run into an eight-man front where our eyes playing linebacker just didn't play it properly, outside of that moment and we were doing just fine. I think our guys just settled in and we got into the right personnel groupings that we felt like would match up with those guys and I just felt like our guys really communicated, stay connected, and we did a good job of tackling after that and kept the ball in front of us and then put a roof over the coverage. Didn't let them get any plays in the deep part of the field, so we have taken away the passing game, and then we could really put our attention to the run game. They are a really good running team, and we try to do our best to, after that first series to kind of flush that one and come back and play good ball."

On where he felt he needed to be to get the field goal and how much confidence he had in the kicker:

"He's got a 35 mark. He's got a strong leg as you guys saw on the kickoffs, he's a versatile guy because he's an outstanding punter too, so his leg strength is one of his assets. I thought that you saw today he's got good lift on the ball, we felt good on 35, anything outside of that we were kind of going to be in a 'go for it' type mode. Cameron [Dicker] did a good job coming out Thursday kicking for us. I thought this is the third time, and the second time it's happened, and we've had to go through someone on a Thursday like this. He came in and the guys put some pressure on him on Thursday and he kind of came through, so I thought he earned his stripes on Thursday, and then for him to knock it down. Really happy for him and proud of our team for supporting it because it takes everybody, it takes Josh Harris leading the way, snapper, JK [Scott] is holder and how important that rhythm is and just proud of those guys."

On his first thoughts on the current state of the team: