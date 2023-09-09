Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | What the Bolts Said Ahead of Week 1

Sep 09, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Omar Navarro

Take a look at top quotes from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Justin Herbert and more from their Week 1 media availability this week:

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On 'embracing expectations for this season':

"What we're focused on is each and every day. I think that we're not looking to the future, we're just trying to stay in the moment with this team, make sure that we do everything at a Super Bowl standard. It's really about each day for us."

On QB Justin Herbert:

"Justin [Herbert] has been fantastic. I think the energy that he has played with each day in practice, through training camp and through the preparation, and just, I think, the way that he affects everybody in the organization, you just see the comfort that he has within this team and his role within the team, and that's what you want. He has continued to improve every year that I've been with him. Knowing those close to him, going a long way back, that's one of the secrets is how much it means to him. He is going to make the adjustments. He is going to make the improvements. He's been fantastic for us. We're all excited to see him play."

On the 'biggest challenge in trying to defend' Dolphins WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle:

"Every play, you have to respect that this play could go a long way. They have that impact that few do in the NFL, where every play, a big play could happen. They have that type of ability in the deep part of the field, in Level 2 and Level 1. They can do a lot with the football. Their year last year, as a tandem, was as good as anybody in the game. We have a lot of respect for them."

On how 'eager' he is about 'seeing how the rushing offense performs':

"It will be a good challenge against this front. They have outstanding personnel in the front seven, so it is going to be a good matchup for us. This matchup will show us where we're at."

Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

On Week 1:

"It's going to be a lot of fun. It's one game, certainly, so you have to put that in perspective. We're really excited about the opportunity to get out there and kind of just go for it. Again, you'll get to the second week, re-evaluate and keep going."

On the running backs:

"I think [RB] Austin [Ekeler] is the guy that's going to carry the bulk of it. I think you need some other guys that are ready to play some secondary roles. I think that's important. We've talked about that, certainly, the last couple of weeks about roles. Everyone has different roles. There will be opportunities for the other running backs to get in there, whether it's to spell Austin for a couple of plays, a particular play or sequence of events. We'll have those things kind of built into the thing. We'll certainly get some touches to a number of those guys."

Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley

On if the defense will 'follow a similar plan' compared to last year's matchup against the Dolphins:

"Really, the only thing that you can take from last year is the personnel. They have similar personnel on the field, just like we do. Last year was last year. This game is going to have a life of its own. There are going to be a lot of unique challenges, a lot of adversity in the game for both sides. We have to do a really good job of staying together, as a collective, and going out there and playing the next play. We have a really good team coming in here, so we have to do a really good job of respecting that and playing one play at a time."

On DB Ja'Sir Taylor's performance against the Dolphins last year and what he 'remembers about that':

"He didn't flinch. He's a very reserved young man, doesn't say a lot. Very professional. He's locked in. If you tell him something one time, he has it. He did a really good job of answering the call. That's what pro ball is. You have a young guy coming in there — first year, nobody knows who he is — he comes in and does his job. All you need to do is just play with others. We don't need anybody to do anything more than that, just play within the scheme and do your part."

Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken

On his 'early evaluation' of the Dolphins:

"It's a really good group. They're going to be tough to prepare for. They do a bunch of things. This coach, [Dolphins Special Teams Coordinator] Coach Danny [Crossman], he's a really good coach. We have to make sure that we're ready to go and dialed in. It's going to be a great test for our young guys and for our unit as a whole. They're a really good, well-coached group."

On P JK Scott's preseason and the performance of the punt unit:

"I thought that we did some good things. Unfortunately, we weren't able to get a lot of realistic looks, in terms of feeling the whole part of it, the rush. You just get a lot of the return type of looks and the coverage. I thought that JK, for the most part, did a great job. There are always some things that we need to build on, going forward, but I was pleased with the body of work that he had out there. Now, that's all behind us, and he has to go ahead and start right now from square one, starting with Week 1, where we go ahead and put everything together and have consistent punts. The coverage units, I thought, did some good things. We just have to make sure that we're consistent with it. I thought that we got a lot of good work."

Quarterback Justin Herbert

On familiarity with the Miami defensive scheme:

"[Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley has been very helpful. He's got a great relationship with him [Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio]. We've talked about ball and talked about their defense a little bit. He's always bouncing in and out of the quarterback room. It's always great to have him around, especially as knowledgeable as he is about defenses."

On the offense:

"I think there are a lot of good things that we did last year and things that we're adding this year. The whole goal of our offense is just to get the ball out in space to those guys to make plays. My job is just to be the point guard and get them the ball, whether it's through the run game or through the pass game. To put us in the best position to move the ball and score touchdowns. Offensively, I think we've done a good job of learning and growing together. I'm really looking forward to the offense playing on Sunday."

On the offensive potential:

"I think there is still a lot of room for improvement for us. Things we can fix, things we can get better at. I like the way we're going. I think everyone has picked up the offense fairly quickly, especially during OTAs. To have all of those guys out there, to have the offensive line like we do, we're just trying to move the ball as best we can to score touchdowns in the red zone."

Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

On Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa:

"He's smart, he's very smart and decisive. He can get out of the pocket and create some plays down the field for his guys. I know that he is a leader for that team. I respect him. They're going to play hard for him."

On 'if his sense of urgency increases as the years go on':

"Absolutely. When you say sense of urgency, I'm not sure what you mean exactly, but I can kind of understand what [Bosa] was saying, in terms of his expectations for himself. Same for me. I want to win. I want to play in that final game at the end of the year, in February. That's the goal and that's the mission. With 97 on the other side for the whole year, that should be fun."

Safety Derwin James, Jr.

On beginning a new season:

"I'm just looking to start the season fresh, that was last season. I'm trying to come out to this season and get rid of that feeling. Focus on this season."

On the difference of this team compared to last season:

"We have all of our guys out there ready to go play. We just have to go do it. All of our guys weren't ready to play last year. This year feels a lot better."

On the defensive identify:

"Go out there and make it about us. Don't make it about anyone else. If we go out there and make it about us, we'll like what we see out there."

Outside Linebacker Joey Bosa

On another season with OLB Khalil Mack:

I think it was looking really good last year and that was on a bad groin and a bad foot of his. I think the more time we get together the better it's going to get. I think we compliment each other pretty well with our rush styles. I'm just excited to see how it develops throughout the year. Hopefully we could start out fast."

On what Dolphins T Terron Armstead being out changes:

"He's obviously a great player, he's been at it for a long time. It doesn't change our preparation a lot, we're preparing the same. We might be ready for maybe a little more chips, a little more screens and different trick plays. But yeah, we're going to try and stay aggressive, and I know there's going to be quick passes, which can kind of get you flustered when you're a rusher and you're winning rushes and you get back there, and the ball is out. Just staying consistent with our rushes and more importantly stopping the run game."

Guard Jamaree Salyer

On Week 1:

"I feel good. I'm excited about where this team can go, excited about what this team can accomplish up front, on the offense and as a team as a whole. I feel like we have a good test coming out the gate so good test for us to kind of see where we are. I feel like we had a good camp and I feel like we're heading in a good direction, so excited to build on it."

On the ceiling for the offensive line:

"I think we can be as good as we want to be. We just have to show up to work every day, make sure practice is good and make sure the work we do during the week shows up on gameday."

Wide Receiver Derius Davis

On heading into his first NFL game:

"The jitters haven't kicked in yet, but I'm assuming probably Saturday night getting prepared. But I feel like with preparation, it's going to come easier. I know there will probably be adversity throughout the game. But like I said, doing preparation and overcoming adversity, I'm just excited for that first game in front of SoFi regular season game. There's going to be a lot of energy so I'm just ready to go out there and ball."

