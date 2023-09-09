Top Quotes | What the Bolts Said Ahead of Week 1

On 'embracing expectations for this season':

"What we're focused on is each and every day. I think that we're not looking to the future, we're just trying to stay in the moment with this team, make sure that we do everything at a Super Bowl standard. It's really about each day for us."

On QB Justin Herbert:

"Justin [Herbert] has been fantastic. I think the energy that he has played with each day in practice, through training camp and through the preparation, and just, I think, the way that he affects everybody in the organization, you just see the comfort that he has within this team and his role within the team, and that's what you want. He has continued to improve every year that I've been with him. Knowing those close to him, going a long way back, that's one of the secrets is how much it means to him. He is going to make the adjustments. He is going to make the improvements. He's been fantastic for us. We're all excited to see him play."

On the 'biggest challenge in trying to defend' Dolphins WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle:

"Every play, you have to respect that this play could go a long way. They have that impact that few do in the NFL, where every play, a big play could happen. They have that type of ability in the deep part of the field, in Level 2 and Level 1. They can do a lot with the football. Their year last year, as a tandem, was as good as anybody in the game. We have a lot of respect for them."

On how 'eager' he is about 'seeing how the rushing offense performs':