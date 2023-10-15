Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 6

On his familiarity with the Cowboys:

"Football is football, at the end of the day. There are a few concepts, probably, that we run that they run, that our DBs will have familiarity with. There will be some other stuff, obviously, that is different than what we do. If they have a question, you're available, but we've all been a part of plenty of games where coaches and players have commonalities and, usually, that stuff is kind of blown out of proportion."

On 'where is the offense' and 'where it needs to go' following the bye week:

"I think that we have protected the ball pretty well, for the most part. I think that's always a big part of this game. I think we're handling some situational football. I think it's just playing consistent football. We've had a few games where you have a few lulls. That happens, especially early in the season, you kind of have these up-and-down type things. I think we really have a good understanding of who we are, from a personnel standpoint, how we can maybe best utilize our guys. Hopefully, we can put those guys in a better position to succeed moving forward."

On the offense's performance in the red zone thus far: