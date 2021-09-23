How Are the Chargers Coordinators Prepping for the Chiefs?

"A lot of those jet-orbit motions they do, the timing motions. They try to get you with the eye candy. You have to have keys. That's what they try to do, they try to mess with your lens — try to get your eyes off of things that you shouldn't. We all have a responsibility in our scheme, and guys have to make sure they're not looking at the things they're not supposed to. We have to keep emphasizing every time we come to the sideline. You can be good for the first couple of times, but the more and more times you get fatigued in the game, or get tired, that's when those big explosions happen. We have to do a good job of continuing to remind those guys and they have to remind each other on the field."