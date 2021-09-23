How Are the Chargers Coordinators Prepping for the Chiefs?

Here's what offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 3 game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
DC Renaldo Hill on challenges the Chiefs offense presents:
"A lot of those jet-orbit motions they do, the timing motions. They try to get you with the eye candy. You have to have keys. That's what they try to do, they try to mess with your lens — try to get your eyes off of things that you shouldn't. We all have a responsibility in our scheme, and guys have to make sure they're not looking at the things they're not supposed to. We have to keep emphasizing every time we come to the sideline. You can be good for the first couple of times, but the more and more times you get fatigued in the game, or get tired, that's when those big explosions happen. We have to do a good job of continuing to remind those guys and they have to remind each other on the field."
OC Joe Lombardi on Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu:
"He's a dangerous player. We played him a number of times in New Orleans, and just always a guy that every play you're thinking about, 'OK, where's he going to be? How can he mess up this play?' He just has such instincts and moxie. He just gets around the football and creates turnovers. Just a guy that you really have to be aware of. They have a number of good players. [Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve] Spagnuolo does a great job with them, just creating a bunch of different looks. He disguises things, a lot of pressure. It's a high-pressure defense that you really have to be on your 'A' game."
Hill on communication with the defense covering the Chiefs offense:
"We have to have our lens on where those speed guys are at all times. They have [Chiefs TE Travis] Kelce as well. We're going to have our eyes glued on a lot of people this week. It's going to take a team effort. It's going to take that communication where guys are identifying those splits, and what they'd like to do out of those looks. We have to be vocal. We can't have any secrets back there. We have to make sure that everyone's aware of what's going on and what they try to do."
Lombardi on if there's 'an urgency to score' when playing the Chiefs:
"For sure. It's one of our keys this week, we have to be efficient in the red zone. It's a key every week, but when you're playing a team like the Chiefs, you don't want to trade field goals for touchdowns. It's going to be really important that we get that ball in the end zone."
Hill on KC's 'off script' plays:
"If you have that responsibility on [Chiefs TE Travis] Kelce, and you're matched on him, you can't get nosy looking at what [Chiefs QB] Patrick [Mahomes] is doing. Is he running around? That's my guy, I have to stay connected to him. Even if you are connected, he's trying to drill the ball in there, because he's trying to get it to his playmakers. We have to be aware. That has to be our intention on every play out there."
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
