Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 7

On the 'challenges Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes presents':

"I think the big challenge is that it's every play. You've got to have the stamina to have that type of awareness, that type of discipline, you've got to compete. You're not going to keep him in there the whole time, Pat [Mahomes] has proven no matter how you rush him, he's determined, he's going to go. He's an outstanding player and again, it takes a team. You've got to stay fresh as you can for four quarters because it's going to be that type of game. But there's an element to him that you can't simulate and what you've got to be able to do when he's making those tough, off-schedule, creative plays, you've got to have 11 guys who are playing hard and swarming and doing all the right things when it becomes a post-snap opportunity our guys are trained in what to do and how to do it. And what you've got to be able to do is you've got to be able to do it over, and over, and over again because he's going to compete until the end of the game."

On 'what has led to' OLB Khalil Mack's performance over the last two games:

"I think that the easy answer is health. He is really healthy, and a healthy Khalil Mack is a productive Khalil Mack. I think we've done an outstanding job against the run, which has earned him more opportunities to rush. Against [Raiders RB Josh] Jacobs and [Cowboys RB Tony] Pollard, we had more opportunities to rush. I think he has capitalized on his matchups. When you can get into a rhythm, as a rusher, that's as good as Khalil is, I think that you're going to be consistent around the quarterback, which is what he has been. I would say the same thing about Foxy [DL Morgan Fox]. It really starts with us killing the run. When they get those consistency of opportunities, pass-rushing, those guys are really good."

On if this game is a 'really critical game':