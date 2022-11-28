Top Quotes | Chargers Talk Comeback Win in Arizona

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On QB Justin Herbert's performance today:

"The way Justin played today is what makes him so special. Lost a bunch of players throughout the game, he never flinches. There was a lot of pressure in that second half and he always keeps poise and never loses his belief. I thought he made a lot of winning plays on that two minute drive, just a lot of big plays. I thought he played well the entire game, used his legs in this game which was huge and when you really needed him in the clutch, he delivered. What I told the team was the two weeks prior, a two minute drive, it didn't go down for him. That's what it's like when you're a quarterback in the NFL, you're not going to make every two minute drive. But the thing he has going for him is that our entire organization believes he's going to make it, so he brought us back. Game ball for him, big time performance, we wouldn't have won without him."

On the defense getting stops in the fourth quarter:

"Their last four drives were empty drives for them, so we had three three-and-outs and the game finisher there at the end and I thought our defense was very similar to Justin. I felt like we kept our poise and I felt like we made a lot of winning plays down the stretch. I thought we had a lot of big time performances by the guys stepping up in new roles and again it was just a team win - a gutsy win. I thought (S) Derwin James was fantastic in the game. He was just our heart and soul on defense. (CB) Mike Davis, who's on the ground on Friday, and is he going to play? Is he not going to play? I thought he was fantastic today. It was just a gutsy win for our team and we showed a lot of heart in the fourth quarter."

On Herbert switching to a screen on 3rd and 7 and what it says about him:

"He had a couple of plays in there that were gangster plays from the quarterback position that he brought a zero. He threw an outstanding cut going to the right, it was earlier in the game but taking full ownership of the offense. Again, his head is straight and he's seeing it, he's playing like that when the rush is that tough for him to keep his poise. I thought when (C) Corey (Linsley) went out for him - to keep everybody focused, keep everybody rolling - I just think it says a lot about him."

On what a win like this can do for the team moving forward: