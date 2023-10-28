Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 8

On practices this week:

"There was a freshness. Just focusing on today and putting one foot in front of the other. I think just focusing on the things we can definitely control and the things we can definitely measure. That's definitely been the measure all week and I think there's a freedom that comes with that. Focusing on our play style. Guys have come out here with the right approach, and as I've told you, I really like coaching this group. We've got outstanding leadership."

On Bears QB Tyson Bagent's performance last week:

"I saw a winning performance. I thought that he played really well. I thought that he operated the offense and did exactly what [Bears Offensive Coordinator] Luke [Getsy] is asking him to do. I thought that he played with a lot of confidence. You could see, as the game went on, he played with more and more confidence and made more and more plays. They operated their offense. They did not keep anything simple for him. I feel like they ran the offense that they believe in. Again, it was a winning performance."