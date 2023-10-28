Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 8

Oct 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Take a look at top quotes from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Justin Herbert and more from their Week 8 media availability:

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On practices this week:
"There was a freshness. Just focusing on today and putting one foot in front of the other. I think just focusing on the things we can definitely control and the things we can definitely measure. That's definitely been the measure all week and I think there's a freedom that comes with that. Focusing on our play style. Guys have come out here with the right approach, and as I've told you, I really like coaching this group. We've got outstanding leadership."

On Bears QB Tyson Bagent's performance last week:
"I saw a winning performance. I thought that he played really well. I thought that he operated the offense and did exactly what [Bears Offensive Coordinator] Luke [Getsy] is asking him to do. I thought that he played with a lot of confidence. You could see, as the game went on, he played with more and more confidence and made more and more plays. They operated their offense. They did not keep anything simple for him. I feel like they ran the offense that they believe in. Again, it was a winning performance."

On the offensive line's performance:
"We haven't been consistent enough. In the last game, I liked the way that we responded in the run game. I felt like we had a quality run game performance. I felt like it was definitely good enough for us to win the game. We were explosive in the run game. I thought our guys came off the ball. The second half, I thought we faded a little bit in that phase. This line is going to continue to get better. There are a lot of young guys in that group, as you know, three really young ones — and [T] Trey [Pipkins III] and Will [Clapp] being the older guys — but the more that group plays together, the better it is going to get, but we like coaching that group."

Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

On the pressure brought by opposing defenses:

"It's certainly a thing that you evaluate the process from a schematic standpoint. I'm going to spend most of my time on the schematic aspect of it. Can we help give ourselves better opportunities? From a play-calling standpoint, can we help our guys out? There are some things that we've considered this week that potentially could help us. That's part of the process throughout the season. It's a problem-solving job. Things come up throughout the season and it's about addressing those things. Then, something else will come up. That's just how seasons go. Certainly, we would like to clean this thing up a little bit based off the last two weeks."

On the rushing attack:

"There's definitely some positives. I thought the couple of big plays in there — again, it's a process. You continue to try and find ways to improve and get better. By no means is it where we want it, but it's also the middle of the season. We want to keep developing this thing. I think we're heading in the right direction."

On potentially using WR Quentin Johnston on end-around plays:

"He's certainly a guy that we can utilize in that space, as well. I think [WR] Derius [Davis] has done an excellent job. He started with a smaller package [of plays]. It's gotten a little bigger each week. He certainly has earned those opportunities because he's made plays and converted things into first downs. Q is another guy that we'd like to utilize in that same realm. He's a guy that we'll continue to build things for as he develops in his career. He's done a nice job, as well."

Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley

On comparing the Chiefs to the Bears:

"Two totally different styles. Obviously, it starts with the quarterback position. [Bears QB Tyson] Bagent is really coming into his own. What we see on tape is a guy who has a lot of energy. It starts with the ground game with [the Bears]. K.C., they threw it 45 times. So, two totally different styles, two totally different tastes. But, again, same result. They rushed for 180 yards against the Raiders. The Bears know who they want to be and we have to do a good job of meeting that task."

On Bagent as a rookie quarterback:

"Well, he didn't look like a rookie quarterback last week. The ground game really helped him settle in. They did a really good job of designing throws. There was not a lot of risk in it, in terms of screens, RPOs, isolated deep balls. He did a really good job of managing the offense. I was really happy for him, in that regard, because they did a good job of mitigating his risk at the quarterback position."

On if the defensive line 'will be more involved' this week:

"They were first in the league in rushing offense last year with [Bears QB] Justin [Fields], and that trend has kind of continued this year, even with Justin being out. Again, they had over 180 [rushing] yards against the Raiders and the Raiders have a really good front, so we have to do a good job of battling. We have to strike blocks. We have to set edges. We have to get the secondary's support and get multiple hats to the ball. It will be a fun challenge."

Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken

On mindset this week:

"I think we have a great culture, great locker room in there. These guys are ready to compete and get out there and put their best foot forward. They know that wasn't us last week. We had some highs and lows … but they're excited. They're ready to go out there. They're competitors and that's what you're looking for. This is a fun game and fun challenge for us."

Quarterback Justin Herbert

On the offense without C Corey Linsley and WR Mike Williams:

"It's definitely tough losing two guys like that. They're about as good as it gets. They're veterans in this league that have had a bunch of success. Any time you lose a guy like Mike or Corey, it's going to be tough. We're thankful for the guys that have stepped up. We found out a lot about the guys that we have behind them. We've got complete faith and confidence in those guys, especially [C/G/] Will [Clapp] and [WR Quentin] Q [Johnston]. It's been good to see those guys stepping up."

On if he draws on the experience of last season:

"I think, any time you go through adversity like that, that you're going to learn. You're going to get a lot of experience from it. We have a lot of guys on this team that have been through things like that before. They're fighting through injuries. I know it's Week 7 or 8, I'm not quite sure, but it's the NFL. That's the tough part about it. You have to keep answering, you have to keep fighting. No one in that locker room is down. No one is worried or panicking. We have to get this thing going. We know that we have the guys to be able to get it done."

On the Bears' defense:

"They've been able to force some turnovers. They've done a really good job of getting after the passer. They have some really athletic guys on that side of the ball. They're well-coached. We've been watching a lot of film and doing everything we can to get ready for them."

Safety Derwin James, Jr.

On what to improve on moving forward:

"We have to go out and do our job. We need to focus a little more, lock in and do our job."

On the challenge of a rookie quarterback:

"No fear. They don't have anything to lose. If I'm a young player coming out there, like, 'I'm new, I'm fresh. I've got nothing to lose. I'm just trying to go out there and get a win.' We have to be ready for that."

On Bears WR DJ Moore:

"Baller. Been a fan of [WR] DJ Moore. He's good after the catch, yards after the catch. So, we have to know where he's at all times and be able to get him to the ground if he does catch the ball."

Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

On facing his former team:

"I don't think it's emotions. You're just familiar with certain guys on the other side. Of course, I have the relationships … those are my brothers over there. A few of them, anyway."

Linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr.

On keeping everything 'one week at a time':

"Me personally I feel like that's exactly how you have to be. Just try to take everything one thing at a time, one evolution at a time. When you start to do that and really focus in on the little details of everything, that's when you start to have success and stff like that. That's our mentality and we've got to stick to it. No matter what, just taking it one day at a time, one practice at a time and on Sunday the mission is to get a W and getting that done."

On Bears QB Tyson Bagent:

"It's the same approach. Obviously, we've seen him play last week, we just try to go out there and prepare the best we can and fly around. I think at the end of the day, watching film is great but it comes down to fundamentals, locking in on your keys and going out there and playing sound football. I think as long as we continue to harp on that and focus in on that, we'll be good."

Guard Jamaree Salyer

On the offensive line:

"Keep taking steps forward. We're a group that's still gelling together. We looking to get better in any way we can. Obviously, the most important thing is to affect the game [and] keep No. 10 upright. It does take time. Nothing beats reps and the experience aspect of it. Being able to know what Trey thinks without being able to ask, that takes time to get to that level. We're just trying to expediate that as best we can. It's a learning process but we still hold ourselves to high expectations."

Defensive Lineman Nick Williams

On run defense:

"I feel like we have gotten a lot better in our run defense. You can look at the stats and it'll show you, but it's just all the guys buying into what we're trying to do here and you can see the results in how we've stopped the run."

On the Bears run game:

"They're a really perimeter team, they like to get the ball to the perimeter. At the end of the day it's all about us and what we have to do to be able to stop that."

Cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor

On the Bears offense:

"They've got a new quarterback in there so they're trying to get the ball out quick. Get him comfortable in the pocket with screens, quick game, running the ball. Little things that just keep his confidence up. We'll be ready for that."

